1. Since joining the SEC, Mizzou has the ninth-best conference record.

OTD in 2012, Mizzou and A&M officially join the SEC. Regular season conference records since last SEC Expansion... pic.twitter.com/TkOrw110G5 — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) July 1, 2018

These are ordered very strangely, but the general message here is that Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Florida have been a step ahead of the pack, and Mizzou is one of six teams smack in the middle.

2. Dave Matter put together Mizzou’s “All-SEC” offense.

As in, the best Mizzou players in the SEC era at each position.

3. Emanuel Hall : the No. 41 receiver in the country?

Via Athlon:

If you like big plays, Hall is the player to watch in 2018. He averaged 24.8 yards per catch on 33 receptions last season, recording 817 yards and eight touchdowns. Hall also led the SEC by recording nine receptions of at least 40 yards or more. He should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2018.

The 10 players ahead of him: TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Miami (Ohio)’s James Gardner, Georgia’s Terry Godwin, UMass’ Andy Isabella, ECU’s Trevon Brown, Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler, Marshall’s Tyre Brady, Ole Miss’ D.K. Metcalf, UNC’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams, and LSU’s Jonathan Giles. I would put Hall ahead of at least six of those guys.

4. Speaking of receivers, it’s a battle royal after the top two or three.

The Trib’s Danny Jones looked at the top position battles Mizzou faces heading into camp.

Wide receiver A shoulder injury kept Emanuel Hall out of the spring game, but one of the country’s best deep threats will anchor the 2018 receiving corps. Johnathon Johnson is a lock next to him at slot receiver. Then ... chaos. The Tigers’ third receiver could be Oregon transfer Alex Ofodile, senior Nate Brown, junior college transfer Harry Ballard III or even freshman Kam Scott.

I think Brown has proven enough to get the assumed nod here, but if Ofodile stays healthy or Ballard follows up on his nice spring finish, this could be a nice battle. Either way, there are solid candidates — this doesn’t appear to be a “well, someone else has to start...” situation.

Poll Who is Mizzou’s third starting WR in 2018? This poll is closed 52% Nate Brown (320 votes)

25% Alex Ofodile (157 votes)

18% Harry Ballard III (110 votes)

3% Other (21 votes) 608 votes total Vote Now

July 4 was evidently a popular cut-down day for recruits and their lists. Mizzou made the cut for a couple of running backs: high-three-star Texas product Darwin Barlow and mid-three-star Alabama back A’montae Spivey.

Happy 4th

Respect My Decision pic.twitter.com/bhf3uuaPzZ — A'montae Spivey2️⃣4️⃣ (@_AS24__) July 4, 2018

T4



Entering the game to play left field and make Mustangs and @MINKLeague history, from @MizzouSoftball, Regan Nash! #SkoStangs pic.twitter.com/6LWsW0Dt9e — St. Joseph Mustangs (@StJoeMustangs) July 4, 2018

Regan Nash strikes out swinging but with a smile on her face. Great reception by the crowd. Really cool moment at Phil Welch Stadium. — John Zetmeir (@NPNowZetmeir) July 4, 2018

For the last 6 years, the softball community has been like family 2 me.



When I first started coaching 18 years ago my dream has always been Omaha & today I took a big step towards that!



I’m excited & thankful to Coach Bieser for the opportunity https://t.co/5r7MJ8Uwi4 — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) July 3, 2018