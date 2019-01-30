Missouri could have first-round draft picks in football, basketball for first time in ten years

1. Projections have Drew Lock , Jontay Porter going in first-round of NFL, NBA drafts

Three new NFL mock drafts dropped on Tuesday — makes sense, given it’s a few days after the Senior Bowl — and all three have Drew Lock going in the first-round. All three, in fact, have Drew Lock going to the Denver Broncos at No. 10, a marriage that seems to be gaining more and more steam.

On the NBA side, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Jontay Porter going to Brooklyn at No. 17 in his first mock draft. That article is behind a paywall, obviously, but the gist is that NBA GMs have not soured on Porter even with the knee injury, and his feel for the game on offense — and his shot range — is overriding concerns about his athleticism on defense.

Should Lock and Porter both go in the first round of their respective drafts, it will be just the second time in Missouri history that the Tigers had first-round picks in both basketball and football the same year. The first time came in 2009, when DeMarre Carroll snuck into the first round at No. 27 to Memphis, while Jeremy Maclin (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 17) and Ziggy Hood (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 32) went in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Lock’s hold on a first-round pick seems much more secure now than pundits had us believing a week ago. Porter’s status may see some flux, especially as we approach pre-draft workouts and teams get to examine his knee. But,

2. Sophie Cunningham takes home SEC Player of the Week honors

The Mayor of Columbia averaged 23.5 points in two games last week — a loss to Kentucky and a win over Auburn — and was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Read the whole release for her litany of accolades, but among them:

Ninth-career 30 point game (vs. Auburn)

Moved into third-place in Missouri’s all-time scoring list

Became the third Missouri player to reach 200 made 3-point field goals

Also, Matt Michaels of KTGR laid out the most realistic path for Cunningham to break Missouri’s all-time scoring record:

Now, if #Mizzou plays in 12 games (win two at #SEC Tourney, play just one NCAA game), Sophie only needs 17 PPG to get to 199 more points & pass Davis.



If MU, say, wins 2 at #SEC *and* makes the Sweet 16 (15 games), she only needs 14 PPG to earn the top spot.



Plenty on the line! — Matt Michaels (@KTGRMatt) January 29, 2019

3. The real National Signing Day approaches and Missouri’s coaches are on the trail.

As reported by PowerMizzou.com, Missouri seems to only have two spots left in its 2019 class, so much of its focus has already turned to 2020. That’s a big reason why Missouri’s staff made the rounds through Memphis on Tuesday.

Looks like Missouri coaches are in Memphis today, offers going out — Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) January 29, 2019

One of those offers went to Bryson Eason, a four-star inside linebacker and the No. 39 player in the 2020 class, according to Rivals.com.

But back to 2019 for a quick moment. Woody Wommack, again of Rivals.com, breaks down the top remaining target for each SEC team. For Missouri, Wommack says that player is weakside defensive end Steven Linton, a three-star recruit from Dublin, Ga.

