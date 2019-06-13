NCAA reportedly prepares to notify “at least six” basketball programs of violations

Hate to see it!

Per CBS Sports, at least six college basketball programs will be notified of major NCAA violations this summer.

Now, we can play the guessing game!

Which programs are going to (apparently) be hit with Level-1 violations?

Level I violations are considered the most serious by the NCAA. They carry the strongest punishments that can include scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches.

There are plenty of schools to choose from, but the CBS Sports article surely appears to be throwing some specific darts at the wall in the schools it chooses to name and those it does not:

It has previously been reported that at least Kansas, Arizona and Louisville had been under NCAA investigation. At least 20 schools were mentioned during the course of the FBI’s investigation. Among others were Oklahoma State, USC, Auburn and LSU. Wilcox said only those schools involved in eligibility issues would be impacted.

Top hoops target visits Mizzou

Ryan Kalkbrenner has seen his stock skyrocket over the past two months, and the 2020 7-footer from St. Louis, Mo., reportedly took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Tuesday, per AJ Blankenship of PowerMizzou.com.

As reported on @PowerMizzoucom, just got word that 2020 target Ryan Kalkbrenner was on campus at Mizzou yesterday for an unofficial visit. His stock continues to rise rapidly. — AJ Blankenship (@AJ_Blank13) June 12, 2019

Kalkbrenner also recently jumped to No. 68 overall in the 2020 class, per Rivals. He followed up his Missouri visit — again, reportedly an unofficial — with an official visit to Creighton on Wednesday, per the Omaha World-Herald.

If you need a refresher about why Missouri is so hot and heavy with Kalkbrenner, read this excellent feature on the 2020 center by our own Matt Harris.

PowerMizzou.com analyst Matt Hamilton breaks down recent four-star LB commit Antonio Doyle and does not mince words, calling him “the most dynamic and complete prospect” Missouri has landed under Odom. This is premium content but this series alone is worth the price of a subscription IMO.

Missouri officially announced the signing of Axel Okongo on Wednesday. From the release:

“Axel is a guy who will go to battle to make himself and those around him better every single day,” Martin said. “He’s a talented rim-protector who moves extremely well at his size, and can get out and run and finish in transition. His determination to get better and his willingness to put in time to continually improve will make him successful on and off the court.”

The Dewitt, Iowa, native was named a 2019 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Second Team All-American, Perfect Game / Rawlings Third Team All-American and American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Division I Midwest First Team All-Region recipient.

Somebody get Frank the Tank a shoe deal, now!

If there are any small or large companies that make football cleats & are looking to market, please let me know! Currently, the CFL (Canadian Football League) doesn’t have a shoe/cleat sponsor so we can reach out to try & find shoe deals so we don’t have to cover logos! — James Franklin (@JFrankTank1) June 12, 2019

I’m not a hockey fan, but I can always get behind some cheesy 80s music used as a theme song. Congratulations, St. Louis.