MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs SMU

For a basketball season that’s only three games old, there’s already been plenty of ups and downs for the 2021 Missouri Tigers. Today and tomorrow, they’ll face their first tests away from home, as they continue to try and put the loss to UMKC last week in the rearview mirror.
Second Half Notes
- Davis and the Weathers brothers are killing Mizzou
- So many turnovers for the Tigers. Coleman alone has 5 already.
- Kobe Brown iso is like the only offense this team has right now.
- Mizzou is doing just enough to hang around, they desperately need some sort of offensive burst to get away from this trailing by 9-11 range.
- 16 turnovers is just unacceptable, there is no one on this tea that is a true ball handler.
- DeGray hit a big three, and I think him getting more involved might be a way the Tigers can get back in it.
- Ronnie DeGray is so important to this team’s success. When the offense is at it’s best, DeGray is a big part of it.
- Boogie Coleman in transition has been nothing short of awful.
- No matter how good Mizzou’s defense is, Kendric Davis is still getting buckets. What a player.
First Half Notes
- Amari needs to get going, hopefully that early three can get him going.
- SMU’s basket seems like it has a lid on it early in this game
- Mizzou’s defense seems to be the only thing consistent about this team.
- This game was just ugly from start to finish in that first half.
- No buckets in final hours 7 minutes is unacceptable.
- The Tigers just don’t seem to have any sort of identity on offense and it’s why despite an amazing defensive performance, they’re down double digits at half.
The Details
Opponent: Mustangs (3-1)
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: UNF Arena, Duval County, FL
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, +7.5
Where To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Will Wilmore stay hot?
- Is this the game Amari Davis finally gets going?
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
