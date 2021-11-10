PODCAST: College basketball season is here! Let’s preview the first few games.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. College basketball is HERE! Mizzou has got Central Michigan today with UMKC and NIU on the horizon. Matt and Sam discuss these games as well as dish out some expectations for the season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:35 - Welcome! College basketball season is HERE. We are going to preview what’s to come with Sam and Matt.

01:35 - 14:20 - Talking about the roster and what we might expect from the team.

14:20 - 18:40 - With the season here, let’s talk a little bit about the first couple of games for the Tigers.

18:40 - 28:27 - What can we expect from Central Michigan.

28:27 - 32:58 - And how about the second game against UMKC?

32:58 -34:25 - Touching briefly on NIU.

34:25 - 56:35 - What are Matt and Sam’s expectations for this year’s Mizzou Hoops?

56:35 - END - Wrapping up. There is a TON of content on our site regarding the hoops program, so check something out! Let’s go Mizzou!

