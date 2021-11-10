Basketball Returns! And Larissa Stays Forever! (Well, at least thru 2026)

Hoops Gets a Win, Larissa Gets an Extension, and Karen is Happy.

Game One is in the books and while it was not exactly a thing of beauty, the Tigers, down three players — at least one of whom (DeJuan Gordon) Coach Martin said in the postgame was a significant loss— got the W, and they are 1-0 and a win is a WIN.

My thoughts? I love Javon Pickett. He has been one of my absolute favorites for years, and it’s about damn time everybody else gets on board, because he had a great night and was such a leader for this hodgepodge team. I am alarmed by Big Jordan’s inability to score the basketball at close range, but I’ll give him a pass since it’s only the first game and maybe it was nerves. I loved what I saw from the transfers. RDGIII was EVERYWHERE. What a game by the UMass transfer, and it’s even more impressive considering how little he’s been practicing (more on that below). By the way, if you haven’t read Matt’s extensive piece on Ronnie, you should do it now.

Five Tigers in double-digits? You love to see it.

Mizzou with 5 players in double figures in the opener for 1st time since 11/29/2003 vs. Oakland (McKinney 21-Kroenke 11-Paulding 21-Klein’s 10-Johnson 19) — Tom Orf (@MU4124) November 10, 2021

So yeah, I know it’s early to be saying this, but I love this group. They’re so scrappy! As Gabe mentioned in his story (linked below), this is a group that you’ll see diving all over the floor and clawing their way back into games. They’re tough like their coach and they won’t be an easy out by any stretch. and I really look forward to seeing them progress.

Sam will have all the analytical needs your little hearts desire later on this morning, but for now, here’s some takes, courtesy of the KTGR/Learfield postgame show, which I recorded on my phone on the way home from the game. Coach Cornell Mann was this week’s special guest!

On Jarron “Boogie” Coleman’s performance:

“Boogie is very confident, which he should be, and he has a great feel for the game, and you can really tell that by how he passes the ball. He finds cracks and crevices that other guys would not be able pass the ball through. He’ll find them, and I think that tonight was just a little bit of what Boogie is capable of doing…”

On Ronnie DeGray III, who had a double-double in his first Tiger outing:

“Well, I think he’s a coach’s dream. Meaning, he’s everything that a coach would want from a player no matter what the position is. He’s a hard working guy. He plays hard. Hes selfless,. he does a lot of big, little things. I would say it the other way around… But the things he does are big and small things, like a rebound here, a tap out there. He made three blocks today and he’s not a 6’7 guy, yet he had three blocks today. And he’s just in the right place at the right time. He’s a glue guy.” “You can see some guys who’ve really bought in like Ronnie, and Ronnie hasn’t played and practiced very much because he had gotten hurt. And so he’s only been back at practice about 3-4 days so it was really good to see Ronnie come out and still be himself because he did do well in the scrimmages we played.

.@Ronnie_DeGray23 is ALL OVER tonight.



Ties his career-high with 10 boards. pic.twitter.com/oaCck6tB2q — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 10, 2021

On the rotation, which included every scholarship player at some point:

“They have melded together really well and they have that flow of what you see in college basketball offensively where they’ll make that extra pass where they know where they’re going on… One of the things Coach Martin did this year was he really go into it and we did a lot of 5:5, and it was a lot of fun. So these guys got acclimated with one another. And with that being said, they have done a hell of a job moving the ball and making passes for each other. And I think you’ll see more and more of that…”

On the defense:

“I think we are one step or one length, meaning one length of an arm away from really shutting down or being perfect on some defensive possessions. I think it’s hard to be perfect in a game, obviously. But defensively, you can have some perfect possessions. And I think we’ll get to that. I thought we had great energy, great effort. I think our communication in terms of talking defensively has to be raised up and while it’s not bad, it has to get better. But again, we really like this team and they love each other and I think things will just continue to progress on the defensive side of the ball.

In other news, come on down, Coach A, and get your giant bag of Mizzou cash! After AD Des hung out with the softball team earlier on Tuesday, the athletic department announced a contract extension for head coach Larissa Anderson. As we know, aside from wrestling, softball is Mizzou’s PREMIERE sport, so this is great news. Larissa and her staff have done phenomenal work with the program in just a few years, and I want to keep her here forever.

From the MUTigers.com release:

“This is a well-deserved extension for Larissa,” Reed-Francois said. “Excellence is our standard and she has built our softball program into one of the best in the nation. Under her direction, the team has shown improvement every season, been successful in the classroom, recruited at a high level and had a thrilling postseason run in 2021. We are looking forward to a bright future as she and her staff continue to build on last season’s success.”

You can read further coverage of the extension at the Columbia Tribune or from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, OR the Missourian. Way to go, Athletic Department, for honoring a great leader.

Also, on a personal note: This writer had a successful first interview on Tuesday morning and has made it to the semifinals. So this, combined with the return of my most favorite thing in the world, made Tuesday a VERY VERY good day. Additionally, I’m off the Links til next week, guys. I have a bunch of stuff coming up and a friend coming into town for several days, so I’m taking a little mini break from writing :)

It’s that time of year again! Time to break out my homemade hoops gif! pic.twitter.com/6iqwVFDAX1 — Karen S (@karensteger) November 9, 2021

It’s an honor to just be nominated considered, right? We know Mark Mitchell isn’t picking Mizzou, but at least we know he’s not picking kansas.

5-Star forward Mark Mitchell tells @KCStar that he has taken Kansas off his list of schools and now has a final three of #Mizzou, UCLA and Duke. @GaryBedore has more here on when Mitchell plans to commit and sign: https://t.co/YOM2YEWKZd — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) November 9, 2021

If you haven’t ordered your copy of Paseo to Pembroke, Kansas City’s Golden Era, a film by Friend of Dive Cuts’ Carrington Harrison, please do so now! We love to support our guy, CDot. While you’re at it, listen to his episode of the pod from late September.

From Paseo To Pembroke



If you've ordered a DVD to this point, it has been shipped. Thanks a bunch for your support. You can still order the documentary if you'd like.



Digital: https://t.co/8QRo5MDxYs

Physical: https://t.co/GiJhwcnIJX pic.twitter.com/D8FEGrQJmU — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) November 9, 2021

If you aren’t busy and in town on December 11, you can check out Mizzou commit Aidan Shaw in action at Mizzou Arena!

MIZZOU COMMIT Aidan Shaw will be playing in the Norm Stewart Classic THIS YEAR. He and @bvhs_tigers will take on Grand Island (NE) on December 11th at 9 P.M. at MIZZOU ARENA. Get your ️ ️ ️ today!!!



https://t.co/MkPbel6ziQ pic.twitter.com/asXrvJnftd — Norm Stewart Classic (@NormStewartOrg) November 8, 2021

Other Mizzou Sports

Soccer coach Stefanie Golan is happily preparing for National Signing Day. What will NSD bring to the Tigers?

It’s signing day eve! Going to bed excited about the group that is signing tomorrow, & looking forward to the next step of the journey! #TakeTheStairs ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GZzuVoL5K9 — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) November 10, 2021

Is this one of the players? Welcome, Scarlett!

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to play soccer and continue my academics at the University of Missouri. Thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping push me to this point. It’s good to be a Tiger! #TakeTheStairs @CoachDR7 @MIZCoachGolan @MizzouSoccer pic.twitter.com/Ha3Q8Pade1 — Scarlett Thomas (@6ScarlettThomas) November 8, 2021

Wow! According to MUTigers.com, seniors Jack Dahlgren and Sarah Thompson, as well as freshman Grant Bochenski, earned SEC Weekly honors after their performances in the Tigers’ tri-dual with Purdue and Michigan this past weekend. Way to go, all!

This is cool and very informative.

#TigerStyle Report —

Thirteen Tigers were in action for the first time to begin their 2021-22 seasons at the Maryville Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open last Saturday.



The team opens the season at North Dakota State on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/maOaJ4yTXY — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 8, 2021

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

Huge congrats to former Tiger, Kim English, as he got his first career win as head coach at George Mason (apparently, Nate’s favorite team?)

Watch: Former #Mizzou star Kim English celebrates his first career win as a head coach with his team. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/a3M2bbiUTi — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) November 10, 2021

A couple former Tigers made their respective debuts. Wishing the best for them, of course.

Elon lost 74-61 to Florida. Former #Mizzou guard Torrence Watson scored ten points off the bench but was 1-10 from the floor. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) November 10, 2021

I’m sorry but KJ Walton is how old now? It seems like this dude has been in college FOR ALL OF HIS LIFE. But anyway, good job, KJ. Keep it up.

Markus!! We love you!

Cards sack leader Markus Golden on front of this morning’s Arizona Republic sports section pic.twitter.com/v2FkEyn9ZJ — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) November 9, 2021

Way to go, fellas! Mizzou is so proud of you.

In the Lakeland Magic’s 110-98 loss over the Captains, Jeremiah played 18 minutes off the bench and scored 10 points on 3-5 shooting! He also had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and only 1 foul. He was +4 on the night. Love ya, TILLLLY!

In the Jazz’s 110-98 win over the Hawks (common score on the night, apparently), in JC’s 25 minutes off the bench, he scored 16 points on 6-12 shooting (4-9 from three), with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block, good enough for a +15. Nice work.

In the Skyforce’s double OT loss to the Iowa Wolves on Monday, 125-129, DRUUUUUUUU played 33 minutes off the bench, scoring 12 points on 4-8 shooting (1-4 from three). He also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks… and 4 fouls. He was a team leading +20 on the night and really stuffed that stat sheet!

