Wednesday Watch Grid: Game Times and Betting Lines for Week 11

Well, we weren’t perfect this week, but you can never complain about a winning week. What a comeback it was from North Carolina to cover -2.5, and the under in the Mizzou game looked great from the very first snap until it cashed with ease. Washington couldn’t tackle Travis Dye, but honestly, who in the country can so, not the worst loser we have had considering they were in it right to the very end. We are 5-1 in our last 6, let’s stay hot.

Season Overall Record ATS: 15-11-1

Week 11

Here’s the one you care about...

Missouri Tigers -1 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks O/U 55

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

When: Saturday, November 13th, 3:00p CDT

Channel: SEC Network

...and here’s the rest of the SEC (all times CDT)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers -5.5 O/U 50

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

When: 11:00a

Channel: ESPN

New Mexico State Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide -51.5 O/U 67

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

When: 11:00a

Channel: SEC Network

Georgia Bulldogs -20 at Tennessee Volunteers O/U 56

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

When: 2:30p

Channel: CBS

Kentucky Wildcat -21 at Vanderbilt Commodores O/U 52

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

When: 6:00p

Channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M Aggies-2.5 at Ole Miss Rebels O/U 55.5

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 6:00p

Channel: ESPN

This Week’s Picks

Oklahoma -5.5 @ Baylor

This is one of my favorite picks of the year and definitely my favorite of the week. The Sooners are getting disrespected like nobody’s business in the CFP, and I personally have them as the No. 2 team in the country. Caleb Williams is the best player in the country at their individual position not named Jordan Davis and this will be his first primetime start for the Sooners. Outside of one bad half against kU, the Caleb Williams version of Oklahoma has looked nearly flawless, I think they keep that up, walk into Waco, and beat the Bears by two scores.

Kentucky -21 @ Vanderbilt

After a heartbreaking loss last week in one of the games of the season in the SEC, the Wildcats will be needing a big bounce-back game and who better to play than the Commodores. I think the ‘Cats will run the score up, and their talented defense will be the key to covering this 21 point spread. If Mark Stoops’ boys can keep the ‘Dores to 10 points, which I think is perfectly reasonable, I like the ‘Cats to cover this one with ease.

Oklahoma State vs TCU Under 55

The Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the country outside of the Georgia Bulldogs, which is weird to say for a Big 12 team, but hey it’s been working cause they’re one controversial play in Ames away from being undefeated. This season, they have only eclipsed this point total twice, and one was in a homecoming blowout of Kansas, so I don’t know if I even count that. TCU looked explosive with Chandler Morris last week taking over for Max Duggan, but the Freshman will be going into a raucous environment this Saturday. It’s going to be under the lights at Boone Pickens and the Cowboys are blacking out the game. I foresee another low scoring game where the cowboys get it done in a similar fashion to how they’ve done it all year, 24-13, and they lead on their fans once again just for another heartbreaking letdown in the Bedlam game to end the year.