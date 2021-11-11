 clock menu more-arrow no yes

News and Notes from the Early Signing Period

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 11

By Sammy Stava

Crootin’.

The college basketball season is officially underway, but Wednesday was also an important day for the future of the Missouri Basketball program under Cuonzo Martin. It was the start of the early signing period (for non-football sports), and the team has officially signed two of their commitments from the 2022 class, both of whom are local recruits.

First was East St. Louis combo guard Chrisitan Jones. Jones is ranked as a three-star on Rivals, but not ranked (yet) on 247Sports. The East St. Louis pipeline for Cuonzo Martin continues!

Then it was Aidan Shaw. The four-star small forward from Blue Valley High School near Overland Park, KS is ranked 57th in the country on Rivals and 46th on 247Sports. This is Cuonzo’s highest ranked recruit since the 2017 class.

And, we can’t forget about new AD Desiree Reed-Francois’ son, Jackson — who will be joining Missouri’s roster next season as a preferred walk-on.

On the women’s side, Robin Pingeton’s only pledge in the 2022 recruiting class sure is a BIG one. Welcome aboard, Averi Kroenke! The guard from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia is ranked No. 74 on ESPNW’s 2022 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

Here’s Kroenke on becoming a Tiger, plus Pingeton’s comments:

This is the fourth straight recruiting class that Pingeton has landed a Top 100 commit from the ESPNW’s HoopGurlz rankings:

2019: Aijha Blackwell (No. 9) and Hayley Frank (No. 26)

2020: Jayla Kelly (No. 72)

2021: Kiya Dorroh (No. 47)

You can read more information on Kroenke at MUTigers.com!

M-I-Z! Onto the links.

  • This is a must-watch. Just terrific stuff from Mizzou Women’s Basketball. Well worth the time.
  • Yep, this one deserves an eyeball emoji!
  • This is a huge get from Joshua Taylor and the Mizzou Volleyball program! Zatechka is one of four players who signed on National Signing Day. Mizzou’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 14th in the country, which is the highest ranked class in program history. Read more on MUTigers.com!
  • Here are the five 2022 Mizzou Softball commits that have signed, with FOUR of them being in-state recruits!
  • Here’s a list of Mizzou Baseball signees that happened yesterday, including some in-state commits from Fort Zumwalt West and Valle Catholic.
