News and Notes from the Early Signing Period

Crootin’.
The college basketball season is officially underway, but Wednesday was also an important day for the future of the Missouri Basketball program under Cuonzo Martin. It was the start of the early signing period (for non-football sports), and the team has officially signed two of their commitments from the 2022 class, both of whom are local recruits.
First was East St. Louis combo guard Chrisitan Jones. Jones is ranked as a three-star on Rivals, but not ranked (yet) on 247Sports. The East St. Louis pipeline for Cuonzo Martin continues!
Congratulations Christian Jones @urcjay on signing your national letter of intent #NIL to @Mizzou @MizzouHoops ✈️ #cityofchampions #continuedgreatness pic.twitter.com/YUx92sG5PW— East St. Louis Flyers Boys Basketball (@ESTLFlyersbball) November 10, 2021
Then it was Aidan Shaw. The four-star small forward from Blue Valley High School near Overland Park, KS is ranked 57th in the country on Rivals and 46th on 247Sports. This is Cuonzo’s highest ranked recruit since the 2017 class.
Glad to be officially be a tiger @MizzouHoops @CuonzoMartin MIZZOU! https://t.co/AdPm4wSHUd pic.twitter.com/0L5ltnjYog— Aidan Shaw (@Aidan_Shaw24) November 10, 2021
And, we can’t forget about new AD Desiree Reed-Francois’ son, Jackson — who will be joining Missouri’s roster next season as a preferred walk-on.
M-I-Z. #ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/aO9ptuqV4S— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 11, 2021
On the women’s side, Robin Pingeton’s only pledge in the 2022 recruiting class sure is a BIG one. Welcome aboard, Averi Kroenke! The guard from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia is ranked No. 74 on ESPNW’s 2022 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.
SIGNED! ️ One of the top guards in the nation is staying HOME!#OurTownOurTeam | #NSD pic.twitter.com/s04pHHoG2E— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 10, 2021
Here’s Kroenke on becoming a Tiger, plus Pingeton’s comments:
Hear from @CoachPingeton about the newest ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0HKgMOKAg7— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 10, 2021
This is the fourth straight recruiting class that Pingeton has landed a Top 100 commit from the ESPNW’s HoopGurlz rankings:
2019: Aijha Blackwell (No. 9) and Hayley Frank (No. 26)
2020: Jayla Kelly (No. 72)
2021: Kiya Dorroh (No. 47)
You can read more information on Kroenke at MUTigers.com!
M-I-Z! Onto the links.
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- This is a must-watch. Just terrific stuff from Mizzou Women’s Basketball. Well worth the time.
Sara-Rose Smith's brother has never seen her play for Mizzou. 9,441 miles later... He will have the chance.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/PesXjWnH3G— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 11, 2021
- Yep, this one deserves an eyeball emoji!
“H ME” @CoachDrinkwitz pic.twitter.com/f873tlCRFz— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) November 10, 2021
- This is a huge get from Joshua Taylor and the Mizzou Volleyball program! Zatechka is one of four players who signed on National Signing Day. Mizzou’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 14th in the country, which is the highest ranked class in program history. Read more on MUTigers.com!
Starting the day off in a big way‼️— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 10, 2021
No. 1 libero in Nebraska
No. 3 player in Nebraska
Over 2,100 Career Digs
Welcome to Mizzou, @estellazatechka #MIZ pic.twitter.com/u4ZrXauRsW
- Here are the five 2022 Mizzou Softball commits that have signed, with FOUR of them being in-state recruits!
Staying HOME! @lilwhitten22 is officially a Tiger!#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/1r1zUwAujs— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 10, 2021
A big time hitter is headed to CoMo to represent her home state!@KChester_12 is a ‼️#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/CWSLOp6gHe— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 10, 2021
An athletic player with a high softball IQ (not to mention some family ties to the Mizzou program)‼️@_kenzie22 is a Tiger!#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/2fWmdpCeR8— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 10, 2021
One of the top pitchers in the nation and a proven winner.@Cierra_h42 ➡️ #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/cGrGK0eNn8— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 10, 2021
Staying in the Show Me State!@KayleyLenger is a Tiger!#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/Ra7mlVT468— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 11, 2021
- Here’s a list of Mizzou Baseball signees that happened yesterday, including some in-state commits from Fort Zumwalt West and Valle Catholic.
Officially official @MizzouBaseball let’s get to work pic.twitter.com/8b4WgvXW8A— jordan austin (@jordan_austin26) November 10, 2021
Officially a Tiger @MizzouBaseball ! Words can’t describe the feeling, blessings on blessings! pic.twitter.com/2B9HK3Cobx— Logan Lunceford (@LoganLunceford) November 10, 2021
Officially official. Very excited for my next chapter! Thank you to everyone who has made this dream of mine come true! pic.twitter.com/hnqcDU70m7— Nic Smith (@nicsmith_24) November 11, 2021
Glad that’s it’s finally official. Thank you to everyone at @fzwbaseball for making this possible. Excited to be a tiger @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/2zx6uuTlwP— Daniel (@Daniel_Wissler) November 11, 2021
Congratulations to Aiden Heberlie and his family on signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Missouri! #C2E #MIZ… pic.twitter.com/Jg4LxdlbFy— Valle Baseball (@valle_baseball) November 11, 2021
- On MUTigers.com, Mizzou Wrestling Adds Seven in 2022 Recruiting Class
- Tiger Style is BACK! Big 12 play begins TONIGHT at North Dakota State!
Sweet dreams Tiger nation— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 11, 2021
Tomorrow, we feast ️#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/496VyVF8ZT
