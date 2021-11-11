LOOK: a Luper reveals Missouri’s uniforms for South Carolina game

Like everyone else this week, Missouri has been front and center with their salute to veterans, including messages from those who served and heartfelt thanks from those in the athletic department who have had family members in the armed forces.

Something you may not have known was that Missouri’s running backs coach, Curtis Luper, is also a veteran, having served in the United States Army many years ago.

It’s fitting, then, that Missouri reveals their Veteran’s Day attire with #18 acting as a model for the reveal. In case you have forgotten, Chance Luper - son of Curtis - currently wears that number.

So here’s Chance showing off the uniform:

OHHHHHHH WHAT’S THAT IT WAS CURITS UNDER THAT VISOR???????

It’s smoky and dark, sure, but the Elder Luper certainly had the same physique as Luper the Younger so the ol’ switcheroo certainly took me by surprise.

You fight for us, we play for you. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/j1XdcqNklE — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 11, 2021

This was super cool to watch and, of course, many thanks to Curtis Luper for his service in our nation’s military.

The uniform, by the way: all blacks, gold helmet with the block M. Again: close! Just wear all black for goodness sake!

So...what do you think of this week’s shirts and pants?