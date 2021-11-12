Connor Bazelak still listed as “Questionable” in Mizzou’s latest injury report

The latest on Bazelak...

Just like every Thursday during game week of the season, the Mizzou Football team has announced their latest injury report, and the biggest question mark heading into Saturday’s game against South Carolina is who will get the start at the quarterback position.

That has yet to be determined, as quarterback Connor Bazelak’s status has been listed as “Questionable”. For what it’s worth, that was his same status last week entering the Georgia game.

Right tackle Hyrin White and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo are Questionable as well, while cornerback Ish Burdine, safety Shawn Robinson, and defensive end Johnny Walker have been ruled out.

Mizzou Football Injury Report:



Questionable - C. Bazelak, H. White, M. Wingo



Out - I. Burdine, S. Robinson, J. Walker — GOOD COLUMBIA M NATION (@RockMNation) November 11, 2021

And Mizzou Women’s Basketball won their season opener last night, but had to survive a tough test over Murray State, pulling away late in the fourth quarter for a 76-70 victory.

Junior guard Aijha Blackwell showed up big time with a double-double, leading the team with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and junior forward Hayley Frank led the team with a +10 on the floor. Mizzou will return to action Sunday afternoon against Morgan State at 2:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus.

(Plenty more coverage to come from our new women’s basketball writer Lauren Rosenberg tomorrow).

And how about Mizzou Wrestling? Ranked No. 3 in the country, Tiger Style returned to Big 12 Conference play with a dominating 37-3 victory over North Dakota State in Fargo.

The Tigers are back in action for their home opener in another Big 12 meet on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CST against Northern Colorado.

On the latest Eye on the Tigers podcast with Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson, they discuss first impressions of Mizzou’s new-look basketball team

On the latest SportsBeat KC with Blair Kerkhoff and Lila Bromberg: They discuss who starts at QB for Mizzou?

ICYMI from Wednesday: This is a great thread for Mizzou Football’s Cannon York. If you haven’t seen or read it yet, check it out. Thanks to York for sharing:

Very cool for Mizzou Football to honor Curtis Luper on Veteran’s Day. Thank you for your service, Coach!

Mizzou Softball adds another to their 2022 recruiting class in LHP Sami Huck from Potosi!

A lefty from Potosi!



Sami Huck is a ‼️#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/6HY8FskqYZ — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) November 11, 2021

Some highlights from the newcomers who made their Tiger debuts

I answered some questions with Kody Timmers over at Garnet and Black Attack to discuss the Mizzou/South Carolina game.

A big congrats to Mizzou commit Marquis Gracial, who will be playing in Missouri’s American Cancer Society High School All-Star Game on December 11th!

Excited to announce i’ll be playing in the American Cancer Society All-Star game December 11th! @acs_missouri pic.twitter.com/xcO5TL8ZsR — Marquis (@gracial_marquis) November 11, 2021

Here’s what Head Coach Robin Pingeton said after the win over Murray State.

Watch: Murray State made it close against #Mizzou in the final minutes, but the Tigers pulled off a 76-70 win over the Racers.



Robin Pingeton very happy with her team's fight: "We didn't waiver." ⤵️



: @khelms2023 pic.twitter.com/AgkIVLp2iw — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 12, 2021