Connor Bazelak still listed as “Questionable” in Mizzou’s latest injury report

Mizzou Links for Friday, November 12

By Sammy Stava

The latest on Bazelak...

Just like every Thursday during game week of the season, the Mizzou Football team has announced their latest injury report, and the biggest question mark heading into Saturday’s game against South Carolina is who will get the start at the quarterback position.

That has yet to be determined, as quarterback Connor Bazelak’s status has been listed as “Questionable”. For what it’s worth, that was his same status last week entering the Georgia game.

Right tackle Hyrin White and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo are Questionable as well, while cornerback Ish Burdine, safety Shawn Robinson, and defensive end Johnny Walker have been ruled out.

We’ll keep you updated if any further news develops.

And Mizzou Women’s Basketball won their season opener last night, but had to survive a tough test over Murray State, pulling away late in the fourth quarter for a 76-70 victory.

Junior guard Aijha Blackwell showed up big time with a double-double, leading the team with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and junior forward Hayley Frank led the team with a +10 on the floor. Mizzou will return to action Sunday afternoon against Morgan State at 2:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus.

(Plenty more coverage to come from our new women’s basketball writer Lauren Rosenberg tomorrow).

And how about Mizzou Wrestling? Ranked No. 3 in the country, Tiger Style returned to Big 12 Conference play with a dominating 37-3 victory over North Dakota State in Fargo.

The Tigers are back in action for their home opener in another Big 12 meet on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CST against Northern Colorado.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • ICYMI from Wednesday: This is a great thread for Mizzou Football’s Cannon York. If you haven’t seen or read it yet, check it out. Thanks to York for sharing:
  • Very cool for Mizzou Football to honor Curtis Luper on Veteran’s Day. Thank you for your service, Coach!
  • Mizzou Softball adds another to their 2022 recruiting class in LHP Sami Huck from Potosi!
  • Some highlights from the newcomers who made their Tiger debuts
  • Here’s what Head Coach Robin Pingeton said after the win over Murray State.

