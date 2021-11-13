 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: South Carolina @ Mizzou

In their quest to get bowl eligible, Mizzou welcomes South Carolina to Faurot Field. Stay tuned here for live updates.

By Kortay Vincent

NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Missouri Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou 24 - South Carolina 14

Q4 15:00

Third Quarter Notes

  • 45 yards of penalties after South Carolina went three and out from their own 3 is just unacceptable. You can’t do that.
  • Tyler Badie is going to need an ice bath after this game. He might touch it 40 times.
  • Would love to see more of the creative playcalling. This third quarter has been a lull for both teams.
  • What’d Akayleb Evans do to these refs? They hate him, and I mean hate him.
  • That play right after was God righting the referees wrongs, all is right in the world again.
  • Well, that was a rather uneventful quarter, but the Missouri defense is the story of this game, wow have they improved. They’ve made South Carolina’s offense practically null.

Second Quarter Notes

  • I loved everything about that drive. South Carolina was very confused defensively, and that’s exactly what the Tigers need to keep doing.
  • I’m really confused about what Steve Wilks said to this team before the Georgia game because this defense has looked completely transformed these last two weeks.
  • Bazelak underthrew another deep ball, but who cares? Mookie TD!
  • Kris Abrams-Draine is so good, I don’t care if that INT didn’t count, he’s everywhere.
  • Mizzou’s defense has played well overall, but they’ve sucked at tackling at times and you just can’t do that.
  • This defense is living in the backfield. When they aren’t getting sacks, they’re still making the QB move off his spot. Great to see.
  • McGuire has been the one filling the stat sheet a lot, but Arden Walker has been looking really good as well. He figures to be a big contributor next year.
  • Jet Sweeps seem to be killing South Carolina, run more of them please.
  • Connor Bazelak should’ve kept that ball on the read option but he clearly does not want to run the ball at all.
  • Watching that mad scramble to kick the field goal was hilarious, I wish they always had to do that.

First Quarter Notes

  • KAD is bad man. I’m really excited about what he will do in his final two years here.
  • I do not know what just happened on that Bazelak interception. There had to have been some sort of miscommunication or something.
  • Missouri needs to respond, they can’t let South Carolina build up a two lead score. I just have no faith in them to come back.
  • On the first two drives, Badie was the target of every pass attempt. If Bazelak can’t throw the ball down the field, why is he even playing.
  • Even McKinniss isn’t punting good. Nothing going Mizzou’s way early.
  • Mizzou’s defense seems like they’re trying to keep this team in the game, and the offense just hasn’t matched them yet.
  • I like the creative playcalling. With how Bazelak looked in the normal offense, I think the motion and creative plays, might be the Tigers’ best bet to get the offense rolling.

Pregame Updates

