SEC vs. The Spread, Week 12

Do you like sports betting? Do you enjoy placing money on SEC games? Well here’s some stats for you!

Here’s how our friends at DraftKings have the SEC teams performing ranked in regard to their record against the spread. Surprises are both at the top and bottom! Here we go:

Record Against the Spread: 7-3-0

Cover Percentage: 70.0%

ATS +/-: +9.8

Record Against the Spread: 6-3-1

Cover Percentage: 66.7%

ATS +/-: +4.3

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: +2.5

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: +0.8

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: -0.2

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: -2.4

Record Against the Spread: 5-4-1

Cover Percentage: 55.6%

ATS +/-: +0.8

Record Against the Spread: 5-5-0

Cover Percentage: 50.0%

ATS +/-: +0.2

Record Against the Spread: 4-5-1

Cover Percentage: 44.4%

ATS +/-: -0.3

Record Against the Spread: 4-5-1

Cover Percentage: 44.4%

ATS +/-: +1.8

Record Against the Spread: 4-6-0

Cover Percentage: 40.0%

ATS +/-: -6.7

Record Against the Spread: 4-6-0

Cover Percentage: 40.0%

ATS +/-: +4.9

Record Against the Spread: 3-7-0

Cover Percentage: 30.0%

ATS +/-: -9.8

Record Against the Spread: 2-8-0

Cover Percentage: 20.0%

ATS +/-: -7.3

Here are the opening lines for Week 12, via Draft Kings

Florida (-7.5) vs. Missouri

South Alabama vs. Tennessee (-27.5)

Auburn (-10) vs. South Carolina

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-37)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-20)

Louisiana-Monroe vs. LSU (-28)

New Mexico State vs. Kentucky (-36)