SEC vs. The Spread, Week 12

Missouri is on a winning streak ATS

By Nate Edwards
Do you like sports betting? Do you enjoy placing money on SEC games? Well here’s some stats for you!

Here’s how our friends at DraftKings have the SEC teams performing ranked in regard to their record against the spread. Surprises are both at the top and bottom! Here we go:

Georgia Bulldogs

Record Against the Spread: 7-3-0

Cover Percentage: 70.0%

ATS +/-: +9.8

Ole Miss Rebels

Record Against the Spread: 6-3-1

Cover Percentage: 66.7%

ATS +/-: +4.3

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: +2.5

Texas A&M Aggies

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: +0.8

Kentucky Wildcats

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: -0.2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0

Cover Percentage: 60.0%

ATS +/-: -2.4

Arkansas Razorbacks

Record Against the Spread: 5-4-1

Cover Percentage: 55.6%

ATS +/-: +0.8

Auburn Tigers

Record Against the Spread: 5-5-0

Cover Percentage: 50.0%

ATS +/-: +0.2

LSU Tigers

Record Against the Spread: 4-5-1

Cover Percentage: 44.4%

ATS +/-: -0.3

South Carolina Gamecocks

Record Against the Spread: 4-5-1

Cover Percentage: 44.4%

ATS +/-: +1.8

Vanderbilt Commodores

Record Against the Spread: 4-6-0

Cover Percentage: 40.0%

ATS +/-: -6.7

Tennessee Volunteers

Record Against the Spread: 4-6-0

Cover Percentage: 40.0%

ATS +/-: +4.9

Florida Gators

Record Against the Spread: 3-7-0

Cover Percentage: 30.0%

ATS +/-: -9.8

Missouri Tigers

Record Against the Spread: 2-8-0

Cover Percentage: 20.0%

ATS +/-: -7.3

Here are the opening lines for Week 12, via Draft Kings

Florida (-7.5) vs. Missouri

South Alabama vs. Tennessee (-27.5)

Auburn (-10) vs. South Carolina

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-37)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-20)

Louisiana-Monroe vs. LSU (-28)

New Mexico State vs. Kentucky (-36)

