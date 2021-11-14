SEC vs. The Spread, Week 12

Do you like sports betting? Do you enjoy placing money on SEC games? Well here’s some stats for you!
Here’s how our friends at DraftKings have the SEC teams performing ranked in regard to their record against the spread. Surprises are both at the top and bottom! Here we go:
Georgia Bulldogs
Record Against the Spread: 7-3-0
Cover Percentage: 70.0%
ATS +/-: +9.8
Ole Miss Rebels
Record Against the Spread: 6-3-1
Cover Percentage: 66.7%
ATS +/-: +4.3
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0
Cover Percentage: 60.0%
ATS +/-: +2.5
Texas A&M Aggies
Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0
Cover Percentage: 60.0%
ATS +/-: +0.8
Kentucky Wildcats
Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0
Cover Percentage: 60.0%
ATS +/-: -0.2
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record Against the Spread: 6-4-0
Cover Percentage: 60.0%
ATS +/-: -2.4
Arkansas Razorbacks
Record Against the Spread: 5-4-1
Cover Percentage: 55.6%
ATS +/-: +0.8
Auburn Tigers
Record Against the Spread: 5-5-0
Cover Percentage: 50.0%
ATS +/-: +0.2
LSU Tigers
Record Against the Spread: 4-5-1
Cover Percentage: 44.4%
ATS +/-: -0.3
South Carolina Gamecocks
Record Against the Spread: 4-5-1
Cover Percentage: 44.4%
ATS +/-: +1.8
Vanderbilt Commodores
Record Against the Spread: 4-6-0
Cover Percentage: 40.0%
ATS +/-: -6.7
Tennessee Volunteers
Record Against the Spread: 4-6-0
Cover Percentage: 40.0%
ATS +/-: +4.9
Florida Gators
Record Against the Spread: 3-7-0
Cover Percentage: 30.0%
ATS +/-: -9.8
Missouri Tigers
Record Against the Spread: 2-8-0
Cover Percentage: 20.0%
ATS +/-: -7.3
Here are the opening lines for Week 12, via Draft Kings
Florida (-7.5) vs. Missouri
South Alabama vs. Tennessee (-27.5)
Auburn (-10) vs. South Carolina
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-37)
Arkansas vs. Alabama (-20)
Louisiana-Monroe vs. LSU (-28)
New Mexico State vs. Kentucky (-36)
Loading comments...