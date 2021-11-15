MV3: Tyler Badie and two defenders (!) top the ballots after Week 11

1. Tyler Badie

I won’t spend too much time bloviating on how good Tyler Badie was (again), so I’ll leave it Brandon Kiley, who aptly summed up Badie’s season thus far in last night’s takeaways piece.

The list of SEC running backs with at least four games of 200+ rushing yards in the last 20 years: Leonard Fournette & Trayveon Williams (5) Derrick Henry & Tyler Badie (4) That’s the end of the list. Badie joins Fournette and Henry as the only players to do so in the SEC in a single season in the last two decades. At the end of this season we’re going to have some really interesting conversations about where Badie ranks among the best players we’ve watched in a Missouri uniform. If you’re looking for most important players to a singular offense, he’s right up there with Brad Smith. If you’re looking for most productive running backs, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparison.

2. Kris Abrams-Draine

The pass rush had a lot to do with it (we’ll get to that in a second), but Kris Abrams-Draine set the tone early for Mizzou’s defense, picking off South Carolina before they even had a chance to get settled on the field. Abrams-Draine has proven throughout this season that he’s a playmaker in the secondary and his early contribution against the Gamecocks couldn’t have been timed better.

3. Isaiah McGuire

As noted with KAD, the pass defense was much improved against the Gamecocks, and it all started up front with Isaiah McGuire. McGuire was a force against South Carolina, tallying 6 tackles — two for a loss — one sack, two more QB hurries and a recovered fumble. The defensive line finally looked like a dangerous unit on Saturday, and McGuire led the way. Better late than never!

Others receiving votes: Martez Manuel, Daniel Parker Jr., Trajan Jeffcoat, Connor Wood

What’s your take? Who do you think stepped up in the Mayor’s Cup win? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter at @RockMNation.