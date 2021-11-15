AP Top 25 Week 12: The SEC and Big Ten lead the way with five teams ranked

As the College Football regular season starts to come down to the wire, there are now only three unbeaten teams left in the country heading into the final two weekends — Georgia, Cincinnati, and UTSA. That’s it, that’s the list.

On Saturday, Baylor handed Oklahoma their first loss of the season in a mild upset in Waco. Now the Georgia Bulldogs are the only Power Five team remaining, who completed an 8-0 SEC schedule with a 41-17 road win over a Tennessee team who is better than their record shows.

In other SEC action, what the heck happened to Auburn? They blew a 28-3 at home to Mississippi State and lost 43-34. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took over second place in the SEC West standings and jumped into the Top 10 with a 29-19 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in Oxford. Also, Arkansas came away with a 16-13 overtime rivalry win on the road over LSU.

The Razorbacks, Mizzou’s opponent in the regular season finale, come in at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 this week. If the Missouri Tigers want to clinch bowl eligibility, the better chance out of these final two games feels like is coming on Saturday at home against the Gators.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25 poll:

In: Utah, San Diego State, Arkansas

Out: Auburn, Penn State, Coastal Carolina

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4

Conference Breakdown:

SEC: 5

Big Ten: 5

Big 12: 3

ACC: 3

PAC-12: 2

Independents: 2 (Notre Dame, BYU)

American Athletic: 2 (Cincinnati, Houston)

Conference USA: 1 (UTSA)

Sun Belt: 1 (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Mountain West: 1 (San Diego State)

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 4 (from Tuesday)

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State

Top 25 match ups for Week 12:

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State — 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC)

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah — 6:30 p.m. CST (ABC)