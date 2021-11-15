 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Remember victory Mondays? We do! Plus, watch Larry Rountree III bust a move

New, 11 comments

Mizzou Links for November 15, 2021.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Hey, winning feels pretty good a few days later!

  • Sunday cellys bring victory Mondays! Isn’t that a saying? It should be a saying.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Larry Rountree III scored his first NFL touchdown yesterday and busted out some serious moves in celebration.

I have to say, I didn’t know our guy could move like that. Nevertheless, congrats!

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...