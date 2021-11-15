Remember victory Mondays? We do! Plus, watch Larry Rountree III bust a move

Hey, winning feels pretty good a few days later!
- Sunday cellys bring victory Mondays! Isn’t that a saying? It should be a saying.
Sunday celly. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Z7v0o1zg7o— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 14, 2021
- The Kansas City Star’s grades from Mizzou’s win aren’t perfect, but they’re good enough to pass the Tigers through!
- Chris Kwiecinski also posted some grades from the Mayor’s Cup win over at the Columbia Daily Tribune.
- Eli Drinkwitz’s full post-game presser was put up on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and pressers are always more fun after a win (well, almost always!)
- Saturday Down South listed the Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Mizzou’s win, the Ugly being Mizzou’s murky QB situation.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam once again discussed the brewing QB controversy on Mizzou’s campus
- Lauren previewed the womens’ basketball game, which ended in a fairly comfortable W.
- In which Kortay asks the unthinkable... is the defense good again?
- In which Nate checks in on the SEC record vs. the spread
More Links:
- Larry Rountree III scored his first NFL touchdown yesterday and busted out some serious moves in celebration.
Larry Rountree III is coming for celebration of the year @LRountreeIII— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
: #MINvsLAC on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ej58Ns5Ott
I have to say, I didn’t know our guy could move like that. Nevertheless, congrats!
- DaJuan Gordon is due to make his Mizzou Basketball debut tonight against UMKC, and it seems like the coaching staff can’t wait to have him back.
- Aijha Blackwell notched yet another double-double and Hayley Frank pitched in 20 points as the women’s basketball team breezed to a 73-49 win over Morgan State.
- A successful opening weekend for No. 3 #TigerStyle, which defeated Northern Colorado in the home opener.
- Willkómmen, Malin!
Welcome to #Mizzou, ‼️— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 14, 2021
Hannover, Germany
SGS Hannover
⭐️ German Age Group Champion & Record Holder#MIZ pic.twitter.com/gf7VqYkoC8
