PODCAST: TAKE THAT, SOUTH CAROLINA!! A recap.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, they did it! Mizzou beat South Carolina to get within one game of becoming bowl eligible. The defense looked fantastic as the offense continued to be a one-man show.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:35: ‘W’ SEASON BABY. Welcome to the pod. Mizzou won. Let’s chat.

01:35 - 12:01: WHO WAS THIS DEFENSE?!?

12:01 - 25:24: The offense was…weird? Outside of Tyler Badie, of course. So let’s talk about our guy, Badie.

25:24 - 34:14: Connor is not the answer at QB for this Mizzou offense, and we have known that.

34:14 - 39:47: Briefly looking ahead to the remaining games, specifically Florida, to reach bowl eligibility.

39:47 - END: That is it! See you back on Thursday as we preview Florida in depth. Follow us, tag us, shout us out. MIZ!

