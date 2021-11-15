Men’s Hoops Game Thread: Mizzou vs. UMKC

Missouri 66 | UMKC 80
The Tigers continue to tune-up before non-conference play really gets going when they take on UMKC.
First Half Notes
- Great defensive possession from Kobe Brown and Dajuan Gordon to get a run-out and open up the scoring for Mizzou.
- Roos’ Anderson Kopp 2/2 from 3-point range early on, allowing UMKC to take a 10-6 lead into the first TV timeout.
- Kansas City is getting to more rebounds and loose balls.
- Wilmore has yet to touch the ball in the paint despite his obvious advantage in size over the smaller UMKC. Guards tending to call for him to set screens as opposed to posting up.
- Dajuan Gordon showing little signs of rust in his first action, a couple of rebounds and two points in his early minutes.
- Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett are getting aggressive, taking the smaller UMKC players to the rim.
- Ronnie DeGray picks up his second foul of the first half on an illegal screen that drew the ire of the crowd.
- Mizzou is forced to call a timeout as the Roos take a commanding 24-14 lead with just over eight minutes left.
- Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is proving to be a problem for the Tigers, continually pounding the ball until he gets layups or fouls.
- Under 4 timeout sees UMKC leading 27-19, a lot of hustle plays from the Roos has them ahead.
- Other than Kobe Brown or Javon Pickett putting their head down and driving, the Mizzou offense has no rhythm or consistency.
Second Half Notes
- Boogie Coleman comes down hard off of a drive, hobbles off the court.
- Defneiusve intensity has picked up for the Tigers as they force a couple of turnovers, but Roos are still making them pay for any and all defensive mistakes.
- Kobe Brown with a tough and-one drive to cut the lead back to ten at 38-28 going into the under 16.
- Evan Gilyard decided to take over now, going for 11 points in the second half and really torching the Tigers from deep.
- Continued sloppy play from the Mizzou offense, just no easy looks and shots are not falling from outside.
- Gilyard hit another, kid is feeling himself and Mizzou has no answer. It’s a 20-piece at the under twelve.
- A mix of free throw offensive rebounding and some aggressive play from Kobe Brown puts Mizzou back in striking distance down 14 with just over 9 minutes to go. UMKC timeout.
- Evan Gilyard is a gamer. Coming out of a timeout with all momentum against UMKC, he drills a three in the face of the crowd to silence them.
- Roos have nearly emptied Mizzou Arena at the under 4 timeout. Sloppy couple minutes of basketball from Mizzou full of turnovers, and UMKC capitalized.
- Sean Durugordon gets into the game for his first action of the day.
- Gilyard continues to lead the charge for UMKC, adding on an and-one to get him to 26 points on the day.
- Give him 28, as he closes out the game for a Roos victory by a score of 80-66.
The Details
Opponent: UMKC (0-2)
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, -11.0
Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
