Well that sucked

Mizzou Links for November 16, 2021.

By Josh Matejka

What do you even say at this point?

I honestly don’t know what to say that doesn’t involve a really, really long post. And I still have quite a bit of writing to do tonight. Just gonna let y’all duke it out in the comments, but... yeah, I don’t know what else can be said at this point. Getting smacked on your home court by a system school in the sub KenPom 250 is just a shockingly bad look.

Anyway, here’s another link. Not sure how this kid is going to keep a straight face on Wednesday, but I guess he’ll be there?

  • Missed yesterday’s football recruiting news? JUCO defensive end Jae’vien Gill committed to the Tigers’ 2022 class after an official visit over the weekend.

The former UCF product was also being heavily pursued by South Florida. Seems like Drinkwitz caught a late riser.

The Tigers also got a commitment from a 2022 walk-on RB out of Olathe, KS.

