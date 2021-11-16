Well that sucked

What do you even say at this point?
November 16, 2021
I honestly don’t know what to say that doesn’t involve a really, really long post. And I still have quite a bit of writing to do tonight. Just gonna let y’all duke it out in the comments, but... yeah, I don’t know what else can be said at this point. Getting smacked on your home court by a system school in the sub KenPom 250 is just a shockingly bad look.
Anyway, here’s another link. Not sure how this kid is going to keep a straight face on Wednesday, but I guess he’ll be there?
ICYMI: Here's my story on Georgetown transfer Tre King following his weekend recruiting visit to Wichita State with his parents.— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) November 15, 2021
King told me he will also take a visit to Missouri on Wednesday and Iowa State on Saturday before deciding.https://t.co/zR7L9fc642
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Aaron looks at the key plays from Mizzou’s win over South Carolina
- In which our masthead heaps some praise on Tyler Badie and two defenders in the MV3
- In which Sammy examines the landscape of the AP Top 25
- In which I previewed the UMKC Roos ahead of the evening matchup
- In which ‘CROOTIN!
- In which Nate ethers Connor Bazelak and BK advocates for Steve Wilks?!
- In which Parker is forced to recap that…. thing we watched.
More Links:
- Missed yesterday’s football recruiting news? JUCO defensive end Jae’vien Gill committed to the Tigers’ 2022 class after an official visit over the weekend.
RespectMyDecisi0️⃣n pic.twitter.com/RuvXcmIaIG— THE JOKER (@gill_joker) November 15, 2021
The former UCF product was also being heavily pursued by South Florida. Seems like Drinkwitz caught a late riser.
The Tigers also got a commitment from a 2022 walk-on RB out of Olathe, KS.
- Dave Matter tallied the snap counts and broke down the PFF grades for Mizzou against the Gamecocks on Saturday. At the same paper, Jeff Gordon writes about the scalding hot seat of Dan Mullen and how Missouri could contribute to the end of yet another era of Florida football.
- At the Kansas City Star, Lila Bromberg notes that while Florida is coming apart at the seams, it will bring one of the nation’s best running games to Columbia this weekend. It should make for a fascinating match up with each team seeking bowl eligibility.
- Isaiah McGuire finished third in our MV3, but he was good enough to earn top billing as the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week.
#SECFB :@IsaiahMac_93 | @MizzouFootball— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 15, 2021
» https://t.co/fg2rfLnQx0 pic.twitter.com/yvPBNugvIK
- Need a full weekly breakdown of #TigerStyle straight from the source? They’ve got you covered on Twitter.
- Another official addition to the Swim and Dive team. Welcome, Zoe!
Welcome to #Mizzou, ‼️— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 15, 2021
Andale, Kan.
Wichita Aqua Shocks
⭐️ 6x State Champion & 2x Team State Champion#MIZ pic.twitter.com/3bQdxpaPGh
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...