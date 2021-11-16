Well that sucked

What do you even say at this point?

I honestly don’t know what to say that doesn’t involve a really, really long post. And I still have quite a bit of writing to do tonight. Just gonna let y’all duke it out in the comments, but... yeah, I don’t know what else can be said at this point. Getting smacked on your home court by a system school in the sub KenPom 250 is just a shockingly bad look.

Anyway, here’s another link. Not sure how this kid is going to keep a straight face on Wednesday, but I guess he’ll be there?

ICYMI: Here's my story on Georgetown transfer Tre King following his weekend recruiting visit to Wichita State with his parents.



King told me he will also take a visit to Missouri on Wednesday and Iowa State on Saturday before deciding.https://t.co/zR7L9fc642 — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) November 15, 2021

Missed yesterday’s football recruiting news? JUCO defensive end Jae’vien Gill committed to the Tigers’ 2022 class after an official visit over the weekend.

The former UCF product was also being heavily pursued by South Florida. Seems like Drinkwitz caught a late riser.

The Tigers also got a commitment from a 2022 walk-on RB out of Olathe, KS.

Need a full weekly breakdown of #TigerStyle straight from the source? They’ve got you covered on Twitter.

Another official addition to the Swim and Dive team. Welcome, Zoe!

Welcome to #Mizzou, ‼️



Andale, Kan.

Wichita Aqua Shocks

⭐️ 6x State Champion & 2x Team State Champion#MIZ pic.twitter.com/3bQdxpaPGh — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 15, 2021