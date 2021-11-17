Wednesday Watch Grid: Game Times and Betting Lines for Week 12

Every Wednesday, Rock M Nation will post game times and channels for the week’s SEC football schedule, including, of course, your Missouri Tigers. We will also include betting lines for the SEC slate as well as some other lines of interest. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

Guess what! We suck again. Just when we were building momentum and climbing back to respectability with our picks we hit another road block. None of the games we picked last week got the job done, and now we must live with the shame of knowing that the best beats we could find failed to deliver. Time for a full reset this week, they can’t shut us out TWO weeks in a row!

Overall Record: 15-14-1

Week 12

Here’s the one you care about...

Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators (-9) O/U 69.5

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

When: Saturday, November 20th, 3:00p CDT

Channel: SEC Network

...and here’s the rest of the SEC (all times CDT)

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats (-36) O/U 59.5

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

When: 11:00a

Channel: SEC Network

Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide (-21) O/U 58

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

When: 2:30p

Channel: CBS

Auburn Tigers (-7.5) at South Carolina Gamecocks O/U 44.5

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

When: 6:00p

Channel: ESPN

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels (-36.5) O/U 64.5

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 6:30p

Channel: SEC Network

South Alabama Jaguars at Tennessee Volunteers (-28) O/U 62

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

When: 6:30p

Channel: ESPNU

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at LSU Tigers (-29) O/U 57.5

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

When: 8:00p

Channel: ESPN2

This Week’s Picks

I’ve wanted to stay away from this trend so bad, but I can no longer ignore it after how dominant the Cowboys were last week. We took the under in the game and the Cowboys covered it by themselves, by a lot. Their offense is beginning to step up, and they still have defense in discussion for second best in the country. They have covered in every single Big 12 game, so for the sake of liking a trend we have Cowboys -10.5.

Missouri vs Florida (Under 69.5)

Two defenses that have received a lot of backlash makes you probably think a lot of points will be scored in this game, but I think otherwise. Mizzou showed great improvements last week defensively, and I think they’ll give Florida issues. Likewise, I don’t think Mizzou has their QB situation figured out enough for me to believe in that offense. I’ll take the under and I expect the game to look something like 31-27 in either direction.

TCU (-21) vs kansas

I think kansas might be a little too high after that Texas win and are due for a comedown. Going on the road again will be hard and, outside of their games against Texas and OU, they’ve looked lost this season. TCU showed great life just two weeks ago before running into the Okie State buzz saw, so I think they can regain some of that energy back at home against some inferior competition.