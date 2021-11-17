A Discussion of Super Important Things

In today’s links, we will only be discussing super duper important things, so let’s get started, shall we?

MOST IMPORTANT. What does the Thiccer Kicker Burger taste like?

In foodie news I know everyone was anxiously wondering about, the Missourian’s Jack Soble took one for the team and visited Big 12/B12/Campus/Whatever You Choose to Call it to test out Harrison Mevis’ namesake burger, “The Thiccer Burger.”

A reminder of what it consists of, in case you missed the tweet:

The Thiccer Kicker Burger is here! Get down to Campus to try @kickerhmevis6 creation. 2 1/3lb patties, 4 strips of bacon, 2 slices of Colby Jack, lettuce, tomato topped with a thick cut onion ring and a special sauce.

That, dear readers, is a hefty burger. I live in CoMo, as you probably know, but I don’t make a habit of going to that particular establishment — sorry, it’s gross, and doesn’t appear to have been deep cleaned since I was in college in the early 2000s, lol — so I’m glad to have Jack’s thoughts. I suggest you read his very well-thought out piece, as he also goes into the NIL/marketing portion of this, which is AWESOME.

So, how was it? Here’s what jumped out from the review:

Two third-pound patties is a LOT of meat, and the onion ring and a good-sized brioche bun added height as well. Exactly what you want out of a burger with that name. The flavor was pretty good. Both patties were well-seasoned and had a nice crust, which added texture. Also adding texture was the well-crisped bacon. With thick, third-pound burgers, though, it’s important to ask how the customer wants it cooked…. They weren’t completely dry, but it was disappointing nonetheless. Also, this thing is greasy. I’m not entirely sure why the lettuce and tomato were there, but they did not go with the sandwich.

Based on this information, would you try the Thiccer Burger?

Would you try the Thiccer Burger while on a visit to CoMo?

I’m not a carnivore, so no.

Anything to support Mizzou’s best player. Give Mevis that BAG.

Try it? I’ve already had it! vote view results 43% My arteries can’t handle that madness (7 votes)

6% I’m not a carnivore, so no. (1 vote)

50% Anything to support Mizzou’s best player. Give Mevis that BAG. (8 votes)

0% Try it? I’ve already had it! (0 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

OBVIOUSLY IMPORTANT. Staying in the Show-Me State.

IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER. Dan Mullen is a… __ fill in the blank ____.

Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel had some strong words about Dan Mullen, who can’t be serious about feeling good after giving up 52 to Samford. Except for that, it seems like he WAS serious about it, considering he was celebrating wildly, dancing around in the locker room with the players afterwards “channeling his inner Ed O”? Which is just… weird. You guys, this score was 70-52. That’s not a football score. That’s a basketball score (well, we hope that Mizzou can score 70, but after Tuesday night…. I kid).

Things can’t possibly be going well in Gainesville if the head coach has to publicly say, over and over again, that the victory was a “good win.” On Saturday, Mullen said it during the TV broadcast after the 70-52 victory over Samford. Then Mullen said it more, and with emphasis, in the postgame news conference. Mullen even went so far as to question the media’s sabotaging of the “good win” with words like “disappointing.” “I think calling a win a disappointment is disrespectful to the game and to their players,” Mullen said. “We’re going to enjoy the win because it’s hard to win in the game of football.” But giving up 52 to Samford should not be celebrated, and I’m sure Mullen let his defense know the next time they were all together. Mullen might be known as the coach who gets the most out of his quarterback, but defense wins championships, so we’ve all been told. For the Gators, the defense needed the offense for a “good win” over Samford.

I really hope we beat their gator tail and cost him his job. That would be just a Thanksgiving gift like no other.

OF FOOTBALL IMPORTANCE… A certain visitor will be among us at Faurot on Saturday.

I mean… who’s really to say which of these is most important?

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

#Mizzou safety Jaylon Carlies says players have gotten a chance to hear from a few players Steve Wilks coached in the NFL, including Charles Tillman and Luke Kuechly

Editor’s Note: These headlines, between this and the one mentioned up top, make me laugh. Mullen sounds unhinged…

Hoops

Women’s Hoops heads to good ol’ St. Louis to take on the Lady Bills this evening at Chaifetz Arena at 7pm on ESPN+. According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou is 23-1 against Saint Louis all-time. The programs last met in 2019 where the Tigers defeated the Billikens 83-59 when AB had 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Other Mizzou Sports

Back in the Big XII and it feels so good… for TigerStyle! According to MUTigers.com, freshman Keegan O’Toole was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week.

Through two duals, O’Toole is 2-0 with two wins by fall. In his first match of the season, he defeated North Dakota State’s Luke Weber in a top-10 matchup at 165 pounds. O’Toole went up in the first period after securing a takedown. He followed up in the second period with a match-finishing pin in 4:46. O’Toole took a similar trajectory Sunday against Northern Colorado’s Nick Knutson. Again, entering the second period with a 2-0 lead, O’Toole rebounded from giving up his first two points of the season to score a takedown and end the match in 4:42 with his second fall of the weekend.

Swimming & Diving is set to host the Mizzou Invite this weekend over at the beautiful Mizzou Aquatic Center, according to MUTigers.com. Participating teams include Cal Baptist, Wyoming, Missouri S&T (men only), Nebraska (women only) and San Jose State (women only). Diving teams will include Mizzou, North Carolina, Air Force, Wyoming, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, BYU, Cal Baptist, kansas and Nebraska.

Preliminary rounds for swimming will start at 9:30 a.m. all three days with finals starting at 5:30 p.m. Diving preliminary rounds will start at noon all three days. Diving finals will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s diving finals will follow the prelims.

Hear from the Tigers ahead of the Mizzou Invite‼️

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

I would be remiss to not mention that former Mizzou Tiger Clayton Echard won the “Viking Challenge” and the group date rose on the Bachelorette group date on Tuesday evening! Way to go, Clayton! Mizzou Nation is so proud of you, especially Podcast Producer Levi and me, noted Bach fans.

Ok, maybe THIS was the moment that they decided to make Clayton the Bachelor?

Tray Jackson, now playing for Seton Hall, caught the attention of Matthew J Harris on Tuesday evening as they faced Michigan, clearly looking at “what might have been” for Mizzou Hoops. His performance in the 67-65 win? 24 minutes off the bench, 13 points on 5-6 shooting (3-3 from three), 6 rebounds, 2 fouls

Parker Braun, starting for Santa Clara, was the top point-getter (!!!!) in their 96-74 win over Nevada. In his 31 minutes, he was 9-10 from the field (including 1-2 from three), with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 2 TO, and 2 fouls. Way to go, PB!

Drew Buggs, starting for the Winthrop Eagles, scored 5 points on 2-2 shooting (1-1 from three) in 25 min with 2 rebounds and 6 assists on Saturday’s OT win over Mercer.

Xavier Pinson, starting in LSU’s win over L*b*rty on Monday night, had 10 points in 33 minutes on 5-12 shooting (0-4 from three), with 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and a foul.

Torrence Watson, starting for the Elon Phoenix, played 19 minutes in Sunday’s win over Bluefield College, and scored 9 points on 3-5 shooting (1-2 from three) with 3 rebounds, an assist, and 4 fouls.

In Jeremiah Tilmon’s latest game for the G-League Lakeland Magic on Thursday (they have a weirdly spaced out schedule, y’all), Tilly was in the STARTING LINEUP and played 21 minutes, scoring 4 points on 2-5 shooting, with 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, only 2 fouls, and a +2. It appears they don’t play again til.. Friday and Saturday.

In the Jazz’s win over the 76ers on Tuesday evening, 120-85, JC went off, scoring 20 points in his 22 minutes on 8-20 shooting (4-12 from three), 7 rebounds, an assist, a TO, and a foul. He was +23 on the night. That Jordan Clarkson… not shy about shooting the basketball, huh?

Druuuuuuuu Smith is currently nursing an ankle injury, and didn’t play in the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce’s last game on Saturday. Maybe he’ll be ready to go by their next game on… November 27?!? MPJ remains sidelined for the Nuggets with a back ailment. His return is yet to be determined, and Austin Rivers mentioned to the Denver Post recently that he tweaked it early in the season, and hasn’t been healthy from the get-go, basically.

I can’t find any updates on Sophie and her team, BasketLandes, except that their last game was Nov 6 and they play again Nov 20. Their website contains no stats that I can find.. and it’s in French. Sorry, my HS French teachers weren’t that good, and google translate didn’t do much good ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

NICK BOLTON.

Note that Nick Bolton filled Hitchen's gap before Hitchens did...

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

