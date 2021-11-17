PODCAST: Ooooooooooooooooooof. That was all bad

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. A win against Central Michigan and then a horrid loss to Kansas City. Which version of this team will we get this season?

And is Cuonzo Martin’s job on the line? Sam and Matt talk about everything we have seen so far in the first two games as well as discuss Cuonzo’s contract and his job at Mizzou.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 08:33 - Well that sucked. Welcome to Dive Cuts. Hopping right into recapping the game.

08:33 - 18:30 - Talking about the construction of this roster.

18:30 - 29:00 - It’s time we discuss Cuonzo’s contract and if there is a reality where he will be let go this season.

29:00 - 58:10 - Let’s look back at what we projected this Mizzou team (and individual players) to look like before the season.

58:10 - 01:03:24 - So we know the level of play isn’t good and the roster needs to get better. So what do we even need to expect for the rest of the season? Especially this next game against NIU?

01:03:24 - END - Well, that’s the podcast. Let’s hope to see some improvement this next week.

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling, @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.