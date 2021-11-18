 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The latest bowl projections for Mizzou Football

New, 11 comments

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 18

By Sammy Stava

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Going Bowling?

The Missouri Tigers are one win away from bowl eligibility with two games remaining in the regular season. They could get a bowl invite even with a record of 5-7 as there might not be enough 6-6 teams — but, you’d rather have them earn it at six wins.

With one more win to lock it up, let’s take a look at some of the latest bowl projections from the media and where they have the Tigers:

You know who deserves to play in a bowl game? Tyler Badie.

On Wednesday, the senior running back was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.

Badie is one of 10 semifinalists up for the award, and the only running back from the SEC. Read more here on MUTigers.com!

And what’s this? A Mizzou team that knows how to beat an in-state school? (Sorry, I had to).

But Mizzou Women’s Basketball is off to a 3-0 start with a 69-53 win over SLU with a team-high 17 points from Izzy Higginbottom. The Tigers return to action on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. CST against Idaho State on SEC Network Plus.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • What a start to the Kim English era at George Mason. In his first year as a head coach, he’s led GMU to a 4-0 record with a road upset victory over a Top 25 Maryland team.
  • Congrats to Akayleb Evans on officially heading to the Reese’s Senior Bowl!
  • Back at it.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...