The latest bowl projections for Mizzou Football

The Missouri Tigers are one win away from bowl eligibility with two games remaining in the regular season. They could get a bowl invite even with a record of 5-7 as there might not be enough 6-6 teams — but, you’d rather have them earn it at six wins.
With one more win to lock it up, let’s take a look at some of the latest bowl projections from the media and where they have the Tigers:
- Jerry Palm from CBS Sports has Missouri in the Birmingham Bowl against Eastern Michigan on December 28th (yeah… thanks but no thanks, they’ve already played a MAC team from Michigan earlier this season).
- ($$) On ESPN, Kyle Bonagura has Mizzou in the Gasparilla Bowl against Drinkwitz’s former team Appalachian State on December 23rd (yeah, that’d be fun), and Mark Schlabach has them in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th against Kansas State (don’t those two teams play in Week 2 of next season?)
- Saturday Down South has Missouri in the Birmingham Bowl against North Carolina
- Bowl Season has Missouri in the Texas Bowl against Baylor....on January 4th.
- And Athlon Sports has Missouri in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia
You know who deserves to play in a bowl game? Tyler Badie.
On Wednesday, the senior running back was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ rushing yards
1️⃣6️⃣ total touchdowns
Badie is one of 10 semifinalists up for the award, and the only running back from the SEC. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
And what’s this? A Mizzou team that knows how to beat an in-state school? (Sorry, I had to).
But Mizzou Women’s Basketball is off to a 3-0 start with a 69-53 win over SLU with a team-high 17 points from Izzy Higginbottom. The Tigers return to action on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. CST against Idaho State on SEC Network Plus.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- What a start to the Kim English era at George Mason. In his first year as a head coach, he’s led GMU to a 4-0 record with a road upset victory over a Top 25 Maryland team.
- Congrats to Akayleb Evans on officially heading to the Reese’s Senior Bowl!
- On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago, the great Sophie Cunningham joined the show as a special guest. Give it a listen!
- Rest In Peace to Mizzou Football coaching legend Warren Powers
- Back at it.
