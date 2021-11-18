The latest bowl projections for Mizzou Football

Going Bowling?

The Missouri Tigers are one win away from bowl eligibility with two games remaining in the regular season. They could get a bowl invite even with a record of 5-7 as there might not be enough 6-6 teams — but, you’d rather have them earn it at six wins.

With one more win to lock it up, let’s take a look at some of the latest bowl projections from the media and where they have the Tigers:

You know who deserves to play in a bowl game? Tyler Badie.

On Wednesday, the senior running back was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.

Badie is one of 10 semifinalists up for the award, and the only running back from the SEC. Read more here on MUTigers.com!

And what’s this? A Mizzou team that knows how to beat an in-state school? (Sorry, I had to).

But Mizzou Women’s Basketball is off to a 3-0 start with a 69-53 win over SLU with a team-high 17 points from Izzy Higginbottom. The Tigers return to action on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. CST against Idaho State on SEC Network Plus.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Missouri’s bowl scenarios improve after fifth victory, writes Eric Blum

What a start to the Kim English era at George Mason. In his first year as a head coach, he’s led GMU to a 4-0 record with a road upset victory over a Top 25 Maryland team.

Congrats to Akayleb Evans on officially heading to the Reese’s Senior Bowl!

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago, the great Sophie Cunningham joined the show as a special guest. Give it a listen!

Rest In Peace to Mizzou Football coaching legend Warren Powers

We join our friends and fellow Tigers in remembering and celebrating the life of Coach Powers today. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Alswfr3pSf — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 17, 2021

Today's funeral mass for former Mizzou Football Head Coach, Warren Powers....February 19, 1941 - November 2, 2021. I had the high honor and privilege to deliver his eulogy, which begins approx at the 53:30 mark in this recording of the mass: https://t.co/mS2lumb6r1 via @YouTube — Howard Richards (@how_rich) November 18, 2021

