PODCAST: LETS GET A BOWL GAME & GET DAN MULLEN FIRED.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. With one win away from bowl eligibility, Nate and BK preview the game against Florida this weekend. Can they pull it off?!

And while the defense is looking pretty good as of late, the quarterback situation is still up in the air.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:98: Hey! It is another episode of BTBS. Happy to have you. Let’s get to it.

01:98 - 12:57: Some final thoughts on the South Carolina game. Which turns into a Badie segment in the end, duh.

12:57 - 24:38: It’s that time again. Time to talk about the quarterbacks.

24:38 - 41:17: Mizzou got a surprise and random JUCO defensive line commit. Let’s talk about that, Mizzou’s history with JUCO players, and the current state of JUCO targets.

41:17 - 48:33: Senior Day is this Saturday! Drink had some interesting comments about the amount of seniors that won’t be recognized. So who is thinking about staying for another year?

48:33 - 01:01:18: Time to pregame Florida! (Dan Mullen sucks)

01:01:18 - 01:02:33: Some predictions!

01:02:33 - END: Final thoughts from the guys. Dan Mullens still sucks. Mizzou needs a win for a bowl game. LETS GO.

