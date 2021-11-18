 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Basketball vs. Northern Illinois Game Thread

New, 37 comments

Tigers look to bounce back from a stunning defeat to UMKC against the Huskies.

By Parker Gillam

Missouri 24 | Northern Illinois 21

First Half Notes

  • Jordan Wilmore starts off the game with a bang, slamming home a dunk for a much more energetic start to this game.
  • Tigers spending a lot of time at the free throw line early on, have taken 6 going into the under 16.
  • Yaya Keita picks up two early fouls.
  • Fast-paced yet low-scoring game to start out. Tigers look sharper on both sides of the floor.
  • Huskies making a habit out of drawing charges, have 3 of them already.
  • Jordan Wilmore is overall way more involved on both sides of the floor.
  • Ronnie DeGray III with an impressive block that was going high off the glass, Kobe Brown follows with his own on the next possession.
  • Huskies go on a mini-run to claim a 21-16 at the under four timeout. Are getting plenty of post up opportunities and taking advantage.
  • A quick 4 points coming out of the timeout forces the Huskies to call their own.
  • Solid run on both ends of the floor for the Tigers to reclaim a lead going into the half. Kobe Brown played superb down the stretch.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Northern Illinois (1-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, -14.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in scoring?
  2. Who will cover the spread?
  3. Who will bounce back the best from Monday?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...