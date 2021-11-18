Mizzou Basketball vs. Northern Illinois Game Thread

Missouri 24 | Northern Illinois 21
First Half Notes
- Jordan Wilmore starts off the game with a bang, slamming home a dunk for a much more energetic start to this game.
- Tigers spending a lot of time at the free throw line early on, have taken 6 going into the under 16.
- Yaya Keita picks up two early fouls.
- Fast-paced yet low-scoring game to start out. Tigers look sharper on both sides of the floor.
- Huskies making a habit out of drawing charges, have 3 of them already.
- Jordan Wilmore is overall way more involved on both sides of the floor.
- Ronnie DeGray III with an impressive block that was going high off the glass, Kobe Brown follows with his own on the next possession.
- Huskies go on a mini-run to claim a 21-16 at the under four timeout. Are getting plenty of post up opportunities and taking advantage.
- A quick 4 points coming out of the timeout forces the Huskies to call their own.
- Solid run on both ends of the floor for the Tigers to reclaim a lead going into the half. Kobe Brown played superb down the stretch.
Second Half Notes
The Details
Opponent: Northern Illinois (1-1)
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, -14.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
-
