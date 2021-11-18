LOOK: Mizzou Becomes the Bad Guys in Latest Uniform Reveal

Do you like Batman? If so, do you like The Joker? There have been plenty iterations of both but the latter has arguably become more popular after being brought to life in several iconic films and and various entertainment. Think back to 2008 and the constant deluge of people asking “Why so serious?”. It was overdone but only because it was so popular.

Fast forward to 2021. Crybaby extraordinaire Dan Mullen is possibly coaching for his job and his Gators are reeling from two straight poor performances. The once mighty Florida football program still has a tremendous offense but is scuffling on defense and could, quite possibly, put up a performance worthy of getting Mullen fired.

Enter: chaos...

Senior wide receiver Keke Chism - known as @TheJoker_Ke on Twitter - takes a turn as the clown prince of crime, offering a menacing series of shots to show off this weeks threads and scare the bejesus out of the visiting Gators.

Black pants, black shirt, black helmet....Tiger oval. Here we are, once again, one tiny little detail away from the perfect uniform combination. At this point I’m just assuming that they are trolling me, personally, and am consequently offended and actively pouting about it.

That aside, the all-blacks are one of the best looks the school has and plays into the rogue villain that finishes off a scuffling foe. Besides, it’s always way more fun to be the fun, campy bad guy. They always get the best lines!

So...what do you all think?