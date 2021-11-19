Rock M Gets a Rebrand… And a Gif-Filled Game Story

Welcome to Rock W (Wilmore) Nation

This is now, regardless of whether or not Sam will change the twitter handle or not, a Jordan Wilmore Fan Site now. Yes, we certainly did all wonder what his relative value was to this team all of last season and two games into this season, but Thursday, y’all, he was the MVP in my eyes. In his 16 minutes (he was once again saddled with foul trouble since 7’3, 300lb men seem to get called for simply being in the vicinity of another player) had 11 points— A CAREER HIGH — on 5-7 shooting! With 6 rebounds! And 3 blocks! Now, in Sam’s Study Hall, you’ll see he wasn’t actually the MVP, but whatever… MVP of our hearts for sure. Just think of where this game would have been without Big Jordan [shudders].

Who saw that one coming?

While the Tigers did pull out the win and held NIU to under 40 points, it was REALLY touch and go for quite a while, as neither team seemed capable of placing a basketball in the hoop thingy. Which, you know, is the whole point of basketball.

In the first half, between 18:48 to 14:24 — so about 4.5 minutes — the Tigers scored 5 points… all on free throws. In that time span, they did the following:

Missed three pointer. Defensive rebound. Turnover. Defensive rebound. FT made (1-2). FT made (2-2). Defensive rebound. Missed layup. Offensive rebound. FT made (2-2). Foul. Foul. Turnover. Defensive rebound. Missed three pointer. Offensive Rebound. Turnover. Missed three pointer. Defensive rebound. Made three pointer.

This hurt my SOUL to type. YIKES.

But you know what? The defense was MUCH better overall and Tigers got going a bit more offensively in the second half, and about halfway through, you could start to feel that Missouri could actually pull off a win. Maybe? Yeah, there never a doubt. NEVER A DOUBT.

As for how Tiger fans - at least the ones who work for this site - feel about this team after the win?

Just as one comes to expect in the aftermath of a game, Sam will have your Study Hall early this morning, so you can comb over all the gruesome stats. It wasn’t pretty, y’all, but a WIN IS A WIN. And as my good friend and overall great human, Florida Coach Dan Mullen says, even as he’s giving up 52 points to a premier sports powerhouse like Samford, “We’re going to enjoy the win because it’s hard to win in the game of football basketball.”

On to the Links! Best of luck to all Tiger sports this weekend!

Get you a team that celebrates each other like . #ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/wpa0KaTdi1 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 19, 2021

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

We've known all along...



Time for the rest of to know too, @PFF_College #MIZ pic.twitter.com/woa3fuDZzF — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 18, 2021

BTS of the uniform reveal shoot. Mizzou is lucky to have some really creative people on staff like Justin to come up with stuff like this. Super cool.

Had to recreate this photo from The Dark Knight for this weeks uniform reveal just for fun pic.twitter.com/SzBrXCwDjJ — Justin Nicely (@__JNICE__) November 18, 2021

Badie, a running back from New Orleans, La., earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management, in spring 2021, with a GPA of 3.83. He’s in his first semester as a graduate student, pursuing a master’s in athletic administration and positive coaching. Also a 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District section, he was a 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy nominee. Banister, a receiver from Fayetteville, Ark., earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management, in spring 2021, with a GPA of 3.55. He’s in his first semester as a graduate student, pursuing a master’s in athletic administration and positive coaching.

So I don’t honestly know what this “Southern Pigskin” publication is, but they like Tyler Badie so I like them.

Star RB @showtimeshine5 has 1,239 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs, 50 receptions and 4 receiving scores for @MizzouFootball this season. He is the only P5 player this millennium with those minimums. He also still has at least two more games to go.



Story: https://t.co/yzLh3vYWTN pic.twitter.com/Lx5mRMWoFF — Southern Pigskin (@SouthernPigskin) November 18, 2021

Some crootin news:

St. Louis (MO) Ladue product and current Dodge City (KS) C.C. Big-time DT prospect Jelani Davis:@jelanidavis_95 will be at #Mizzou on Saturday for a @MizzouFootball game day visit with IMG Academy & 2023 big-time ATH Samuel M’Pemba:@SMPEMBA5 pic.twitter.com/H7MhmkBDfd — JP Rock (@JPRockMO) November 18, 2021

Hoops

A reminder from AB for the fans to keep showing up for them

Mizzou Fans, we need you, we love you. Keep showing up for us Best 6th man a team could ask for. pic.twitter.com/BKT8vyYPzT — Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) November 18, 2021

Other Mizzou Sports/Former Tiger News

BIG congrats to Tiger swimmers, Ben Patton and Danny Kovac, who now hold the fastest times in the NCAA in the 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly, respectively. On Wednesday, Kovac swam the fastest time in the country for the 200 IM. The Missourian’s Nick Noll has the scoop.

No. 1‼️



45.31 in the 100 fly for Danny #MIZ pic.twitter.com/OX1jkSUJYP — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 19, 2021

