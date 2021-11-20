Missouri vs Florida football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions, odds

It’s been quite the week in Mizzou athletics. Missouri Football started last week by rekindling hope in their football season, the basketball team tanked what hope we hand in theirs.

But if you’re looking for a silver lining, Missouri Basketball is where the Football team was just a few weeks ago. We were questioning the hire of Steve Wilks and the likelihood of him being fired after the season. We were lamenting the talent level on the defense.

But against Georgia it got better, and last week against South Carolina it looks like a breakthrough. Now today Missouri hopes to put the final nail in the Dan Mullen coffin. Perhaps what was considered dead and buried can find a way forward. Maybe that’s enough for Mizzou basketball also.

But today, we take to the gridiron.

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, November 20, 2021

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 9-point underdog to Florida, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 69.5.

Aaron Dryden: Florida being favored by 9 is actually really funny. They haven’t done anything deserving that kind of respect. It’ll be cold, it’s gonna be dark, and I have a feeling that Faurot Field may be rocking a little harder than usual.

I am smashing down Mizzou +9, and the Mizzou ML in this post and in real life too. Also, whatever the O/U for Tyler Badie’s total yards is, take the over.

31-21, Mizzou.

Josh Matejka: After the way Florida has played these past two weeks, I can’t imagine them winning this game by more than a touchdown, so the Vegas line puzzles me. For all the criticism Missouri’s defense has gotten (justified criticism, I should add), it seems to be improving at the right time. They’ll still have a hell of a time putting up with Florida’s running attack, but should be able to capitalize against the ashes of what used to be Todd Grantham’s defense.

I think this is probably more of a toss-up game than what anyone wants to think, and I can’t see either team running away with it. But I will say that going back to 2022, Drinkwitz seems to have an ability to make his players believe in themselves, even when things seem bad. That belief seems to have kicked in over the past few weeks, and it stands in stark contrast to what’s happening on Dan Mullen’s team. For that reason (and the cold weather), I’ll take Missouri by a score of 45-42. Bet the over, kiddos.

Parker Gillam: They certainly can and I think they will. Every college team has an extreme low and an extreme high during a season. Mizzou’s low was the Tennessee game, and their high will likely come in the final stretch of the season. This seems to be a more unified team than earlier in the year, and they appear to grasp what this coaching staff wants from them now. If the defense can continue their positive trend, then this team is capable of being who we through they were before the season.

Now, it certainly will not be easy. Florida’s offense is explosive and can go score-for-score with almost any team. It is going to take a clean day for Bazelak (no point in giving a bad Florida defense any easy takeaways) and another strong defensive performance to win this game. With two potent offenses and iffy defenses, it seems like a turnover or key special teams play will determine the outcome of this game. That screams one name based on how the season has gone: Kris Abrams-Draine.

I think Mizzou certainly covers, and I would tab the score as 31-28 in favor of the Tigers.

Topher Adams (Alligator Army): There’s a decent SEC team in there somewhere. It’s not that hard to picture a world where the Gators show up and win this game by two or more scores. But based on how this team has trended the last two months, I don’t think we’re going to see that. Missouri is not a good football team and after running through Samford, I expect the offense to put some points on the Tigers’ defense. But Florida’s defense is so bad right now, I don’t know how they can win a game. In the last two games, which to remind you were against South Carolina and Samford, Florida has given up 989 yards and 92 points. I don’t care how bad Missouri’s offense is or isn’t, the Tigers will score and will likely score a lot. I’ll take the home team to pull the upset and win a wacky shootout in the realm of 42-35.