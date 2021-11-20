 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Florida

Tigers and Gators both look to clinch bowl-eligibility in a pivotal SEC East Matchup.

By Parker Gillam

Mizzou 3 | Florida 3

2Q | 15:00

First Quarter Notes

  • Missouri defers toss to Florida offense.
  • Florida picks up a coupled first downs with relative ease, but the Tiger defense was fortunate in the end. Emory Jones dropped a read option, forcing UF to opt for a field goal.
  • Tauskie Dove with a great diving catch on third and long for Mizzou. Dove has really come alive late in this season.
  • Bazelak sacked to end the drive, solid downfield coverage was the cause.
  • Grant McKinnis’ punt pins the Gators at the 1-yard line after a great bounce.
  • Tiger defense forces Gators to go 3-and-out after nearly securing a safety on two plays.
  • Florida then shanked a punt, setting Mizzou up at the 18 for a 12-yard punt. Tigers proceed to go backwards, and Mevis hits a 4-yarder to tie the game.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

TIME: 3:00 CT

DATE: Saturday, November 20, 2021

LOCATION: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Missouri-Florida football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SECN

STREAM: Watch ESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

STATBROADCAST: Mizzou vs South Carolina

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Florida Football: Betting odds, predictions

Mizzou comes in as +9.5 underdogs against Florida according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

