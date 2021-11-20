Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Florida

Mizzou 3 | Florida 3
2Q | 15:00
First Quarter Notes
- Missouri defers toss to Florida offense.
- Florida picks up a coupled first downs with relative ease, but the Tiger defense was fortunate in the end. Emory Jones dropped a read option, forcing UF to opt for a field goal.
- Tauskie Dove with a great diving catch on third and long for Mizzou. Dove has really come alive late in this season.
- Bazelak sacked to end the drive, solid downfield coverage was the cause.
- Grant McKinnis’ punt pins the Gators at the 1-yard line after a great bounce.
- Tiger defense forces Gators to go 3-and-out after nearly securing a safety on two plays.
- Florida then shanked a punt, setting Mizzou up at the 18 for a 12-yard punt. Tigers proceed to go backwards, and Mevis hits a 4-yarder to tie the game.
Second Quarter Notes
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
#Mizzou will honor 23 seniors prior to today's game against Florida. Players not being honored: TE Kibet Chepyator, DB Akayleb Evans, K Sean Koetting, OL Zeke Powell, OL Hyrin White. Eli Drinkwitz said this week players who aren't honored have decided to come back next season— Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) November 20, 2021
Also, per Drinkwitz via pregame radio show sounds like Hyrin White is unavailable at RT. Mizzou going with Luke Griffin at RG, Connor Wood at RT, Xavier Delgado at LG— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 20, 2021
Eli Drinkwitz told Chris Gervino on the Missouri pregame show that Connor Bazelak will start at quarterback today against Florida— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 20, 2021
TIME: 3:00 CT
DATE: Saturday, November 20, 2021
LOCATION: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri
Missouri-Florida football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SECN
STREAM: Watch ESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
STATBROADCAST: Mizzou vs South Carolina
Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV
Loading comments...