Missouri returns home for a chance to go 4-0

What’s better than battling other Tiger schools? Battling a species of Tigers! That is exactly what Missouri will be doing as they welcome in the Idaho State Bengals today at 2pm.

Last week against Saint Louis University, Mizzou found its way to the boards, didn’t settle for weak shots and found their groove in the third quarter to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015. They now get another chance to remain undefeated against a Bengals team that has been struggling to get their shooting stroke right.

Here are the keys to securing the dub and starting 4-0.

Defend the inside and force outside shots.

Idaho State may not have the tallest team, but neither does Mizzou. The height matchups are pretty even. The Bengals prefer driving to the basket over shooting from three, so not allowing them to get inside and forcing them to shoot from three (26% on the season) will be key to ensuring Idaho State doesn’t take control of the game.

2. Take care of the ball.

Mizzou is averaging a not so pretty 14.3 turnovers per game, and Idaho State is averaging 10.3 steals per game. The Tigers will have to make smart passes and take care of the ball in order to limit the careless mistakes that have plagued them. Limiting turnovers and not allowing free points in transition will boost this offense whether or not they make the shot.

3. Launch the rock!

Sure, Mizzou’s shooting game wasn’t the absolute best against the Billikens. But who’s to say the shooting woes will carry into this game? Lauren Hansen has her shooting mojo back, Izzy Higginbottom is continuously proving she can shoot, and Hayley Frank is as efficient as ever. If you’re open, don’t hesitate and launch the rock!