MV3: Tyler Badie leads the way in Florida win

1. Tyler Badie

Shocker, right? Missouri’s offensive struggles seemed to even affect the star running back in the first half, as Badie found himself met at and behind the line of scrimmage constantly. But Badie wore Florida’s defense down and came up huge when the game was on the line, breaking multiple big runs in the fourth quarter and darting to the end zone in two plays during Missouri’s overtime possession. Badie had arguably his toughest SEC game outside of Georgia and still managed 146 yards rushing on 27 attempts. At this point, he’s running away with All-SEC honors.

2. Trajan Jeffcoat

Welcome back, Trajan! After struggling for much of the year following his First Team All-SEC sophomore season, Jeffcoat rediscovered his top form just in time. The junior was in the backfield all night making life miserable for Emory Jones and breaking down the pocket for other Tigers to invade. On an individual basis, Jeffcoat logged 3.5 tackles for loss to go along with one sack and one QB hurry. And while there were plenty of notable performances, Jeffcoat led the charge for a Missouri defense that suddenly looks formidable heading into the Battle Line Rivalry.

3. Niko Hea

Big night for the tight end passing game! Daniel Parker, Jr. solicited some votes from our masthead due to his game-winning catch, but it was the junior out of St. Louis who really made the most of the TEPG against Florida. Hea’s 41-yard scamper was Missouri’s only touchdown of regulation, flanked by two more catches for 27 yards. Hea tied for the team lead in receptions and was second in total yards, hooking up with Bazelak when the team needed him most.

Others receiving votes: Blaze Alldredge, Chad Bailey, Daniel Parker, Jr., Dan Mullen (forreal, someone got cheeky)

How about you? Who do you think deserved recognition after Mizzou’s win over Florida? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter at @RockMNation.