An absolute perfect weekend for Mizzou sports

Mizzou Links for Monday, November 22

By Sammy Stava

It was a busy sports weekend for Mizzou Athletics.

And it was the absolute perfect weekend!

Starting with Mizzou Wrestling on Friday night, Tiger Style improved to 3-0 on the season with a 39-3 win over Air Force.

And Saturday was so much fun, because Mizzou Football is officially BOWL ELIGIBLE! Thanks to the 2-point conversion in OT for the WIN! If you happened to miss it, here the highlight with the call by Mike Kelly!

Things got even better yesterday.

Mizzou Football got their 2023 recruiting class off to a good start with a commitment from four-star tight end Brett Norfleet out of Francis Howell, who is also committed to the baseball team! Nate Edwards has more on the Mizzou commit here.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball improved to 4-0 on the season with a dominating 75-47 win over Idaho State. Izzy Higginbottom had a team-high 18 points.

With the impressive start from Pingeton’s club, it might be worth seeing if they get some receiving votes in the next AP Top 25 poll.

And Mizzou Basketball ended the perfect weekend with a win in the Jacksonville Classic in overtime over SMU 80-75. What an incredible second half comeback, and it’s a victory over a potential NCAA Tournament team on a neutral floor (SMU was picked to finish 3rd in the AAC). Not bad.

Kobe Brown led the team with a career-high 24 points and the Tigers improved to 3-1 on the season. They’re back in action TONIGHT in the championship game against Florida State around 7:30 on CBS Sports Network.

Cuonzo LOVES it.

Plenty more coverage to come on Mizzou’s win as well as an FSU preview.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • After the loss to Mizzou, Florida has fired head coach Dan Mullen (you really hate to see it)
  • Incredible stat from Dave Matter
  • UPDATED BOWL PROJECTIONS FOR MIZZOU:

- CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Music City Bowl against Penn State

- ($$) ESPN: Kyle Bonagura (Gasparilla Bowl vs Appalachian State) Mark Schlabach (Birmingham Bowl vs Central Florida)

- Saturday Down South: Birmingham Bowl against North Carolina

