An absolute perfect weekend for Mizzou sports

It was a busy sports weekend for Mizzou Athletics.

And it was the absolute perfect weekend!

Starting with Mizzou Wrestling on Friday night, Tiger Style improved to 3-0 on the season with a 39-3 win over Air Force.

you betcha we want to watch that again ⬇️#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/UqEKUWeygg — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 20, 2021

And Saturday was so much fun, because Mizzou Football is officially BOWL ELIGIBLE! Thanks to the 2-point conversion in OT for the WIN! If you happened to miss it, here the highlight with the call by Mike Kelly!

As called on Missouri Tigers radio: pic.twitter.com/Nz0jP5IToL — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021

Things got even better yesterday.

Mizzou Football got their 2023 recruiting class off to a good start with a commitment from four-star tight end Brett Norfleet out of Francis Howell, who is also committed to the baseball team! Nate Edwards has more on the Mizzou commit here.

I am excited to announce I will be staying H ME to further my academic and athletic career playing football and baseball at the University of Missouri.



To my coaches, past and present, THANK YOU. To my family, I LOVE YOU. To my new Mizzou family, LET'S GO‼️#ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/EJT4EIGDuS — brett_norfleet88 (@brettnorfleet5) November 21, 2021

Mizzou Women’s Basketball improved to 4-0 on the season with a dominating 75-47 win over Idaho State. Izzy Higginbottom had a team-high 18 points.

With the impressive start from Pingeton’s club, it might be worth seeing if they get some receiving votes in the next AP Top 25 poll.

And Mizzou Basketball ended the perfect weekend with a win in the Jacksonville Classic in overtime over SMU 80-75. What an incredible second half comeback, and it’s a victory over a potential NCAA Tournament team on a neutral floor (SMU was picked to finish 3rd in the AAC). Not bad.

A thriller tonight in Jacksonville.



We'll see you tomorrow in the championship game. pic.twitter.com/AKjqSNOIRa — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 22, 2021

Kobe Brown led the team with a career-high 24 points and the Tigers improved to 3-1 on the season. They’re back in action TONIGHT in the championship game against Florida State around 7:30 on CBS Sports Network.

Cuonzo LOVES it.

Street fight tonight in Jacksonville against a tough SMU team. Both teams showed a tremendous amount of grit.



Down the stretch we got stronger & we became one! Still room for improvement and growth with our group. Together! — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) November 22, 2021

Plenty more coverage to come on Mizzou’s win as well as an FSU preview.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

Chris Kwiecinski gives out grades after Mizzou football’s win over Florida

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

After the loss to Mizzou, Florida has fired head coach Dan Mullen (you really hate to see it)

Dan Mullen is out as Florida’s head football coach, sources tell ESPN. The Gators have lost five straight to Power 5 opponents. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 21, 2021

Incredible stat from Dave Matter

SEC coaches fired immediately following losses to Mizzou:



Dan Mullen, 2021

Derek Mason, 2020

Bret Bielema, 2017

Butch Jones, 2017



Derek Dooley (2012) & Joker Phillips (2012) were fired one week after losing to Missouri. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 21, 2021

UPDATED BOWL PROJECTIONS FOR MIZZOU:

- CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Music City Bowl against Penn State

- ($$) ESPN: Kyle Bonagura (Gasparilla Bowl vs Appalachian State) Mark Schlabach (Birmingham Bowl vs Central Florida)

- Saturday Down South: Birmingham Bowl against North Carolina