AP Top 25 Week 13: Mizzou to play No. 25 Arkansas on Friday

Other than the Missouri Tigers’ overtime thrilling win over the Florida Gators, it was a rather uneventful Saturday in College Football. It was cupcake weekend around the SEC, and the biggest game of the day (at least on paper) was the Ohio State Buckeyes blowing out the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 in Columbus. Yuck.

There weren’t a lot of real upsets either, but Wake Forest fell out of the Top 10 with a 48-27 loss to sill unranked Clemson, and Oregon’s playoff hopes have officially ended after a 38-7 loss to Utah.

Meanwhile, Arkansas gave Alabama a legitimate scare in Tuscaloosa but couldn’t quite pull off the upset in a 42-35 loss. The Razorbacks dropped four spots but come in at No. 25 in this week’s AP Top 25 heading into Friday’s match up against Missouri, as Mizzou will look for their sixth consecutive win against Arkansas.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25:

In: None

Out: None

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

Conference Breakdown:

SEC: 5

Big Ten: 5

Big 12: 3

ACC: 3

PAC-12: 2

Independents: 2 (Notre Dame, BYU)

American Athletic: 2 (Cincinnati, Houston)

Conference USA: 1 (UTSA)

Sun Belt: 1 (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Mountain West: 1 (San Diego State)

College Football Playoff Rankings Top 4 (from last Tuesday) Stay tuned for change tomorrow night:

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State

Top 25 match ups for Week 13

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan — 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State — 6:30 p.m. CST (ABC)