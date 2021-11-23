Let’s bask in the glow of bowl eligible football!

Let’s talk more football because it’s fun!

Look, we’ll have plenty of basketball stuff coming later today, and you can feel free to catch up with our post-game coverage below. But we don’t need to hit you with that right off the top this Tuesday morning.

Let’s bask in the glow of football for a bit longer. It’ll be better that way, I promise.

✌ big performances on Saturday...



Trajan Jeffcoat & @kickerhmevis6 earn SEC weekly honors #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1KVOnoSyIn — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 22, 2021

Dave Matter totaled up the snap counts and ladled out the PFF grades for Mizzou’s efforts against Florida.

The Tribune rounded up the early betting odds and viewing information for Mizzou’s Black Friday date with the Piggies in Fayetteville.

This week’s coaches team is made up of quite a few players who showed out against Florida.

I’m glad to see Chad Bailey getting some love. Dude was everywhere on Saturday night.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

About the basketball game last night... yeah, it was tough.

FINAL: Mizzou 58, FSU 81



Tigers go 1-1 in Jacksonville against a tough Seminole squad. — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 23, 2021

BK is in the lab cooking up a recruitment analysis piece (coming soon!) and had some initial thoughts on the first commit of the 2023 class.