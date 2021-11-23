Let’s bask in the glow of bowl eligible football!

Let’s talk more football because it’s fun!
Look, we’ll have plenty of basketball stuff coming later today, and you can feel free to catch up with our post-game coverage below. But we don’t need to hit you with that right off the top this Tuesday morning.
Let’s bask in the glow of football for a bit longer. It’ll be better that way, I promise.
- It’s officially bowl projection season! Brett McMurphy at the Action Network has Mizzou headed to Alabama to play UAB in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. Sports Illustrated, on the other hand, has Missouri returning to the Texas Bowl to take on their old Big 12 foes at Iowa State.
- In his Post-Dispatch column, Ben Frederickson argues that Tyler Badie’s record-setting senior season offers an alternate path to players seeking easy playing time via the portal.
- The Tigers may not get a super sexy bowl, but Eli Drinkwitz isn’t taking anything for granted. Dave Matter wrote about the Tigers’ opportunity, the school’s first in nearly 3 years.
- More weekly honors for Trajan Jeffcoat and Harrison Mevis, who both look on their way to All SEC accolades at year’s end!
✌ big performances on Saturday...— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 22, 2021
Trajan Jeffcoat & @kickerhmevis6 earn SEC weekly honors #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1KVOnoSyIn
- Dave Matter totaled up the snap counts and ladled out the PFF grades for Mizzou’s efforts against Florida.
- The Tribune rounded up the early betting odds and viewing information for Mizzou’s Black Friday date with the Piggies in Fayetteville.
- This week’s coaches team is made up of quite a few players who showed out against Florida.
Week 1️⃣2️⃣ | Coaches' of the Week#MIZ pic.twitter.com/6saICtIYdW— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 22, 2021
I’m glad to see Chad Bailey getting some love. Dude was everywhere on Saturday night.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam breaks down the details of Mizzou’s comeback win over SMU
- In which Aaron diagrams the winning two-point conversion that put Dan Mullen on the unemployment line
- In which I previewed Florida State and their incredibly deep roster
- In which our masthead praises Tyler Badie (again) along with some other heroes from the Florida win
- In which Sammy examines the state of the AP Top 25
- In which Nate and BK discuss Steve Wilks, Connor Bazelak and what comes next for the newly bowl-eligible Missouri Tigers
- In which Kortay looks at Florida State overpowering the Tigers
More Links:
- About the basketball game last night... yeah, it was tough.
FINAL: Mizzou 58, FSU 81— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 23, 2021
Tigers go 1-1 in Jacksonville against a tough Seminole squad.
- BK is in the lab cooking up a recruitment analysis piece (coming soon!) and had some initial thoughts on the first commit of the 2023 class.
#Mizzou commit Brett Norfleet is more than just a "willing blocker." This dude is trying to pancake every defender who gets in his way. pic.twitter.com/zUqr4uP5yt— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) November 22, 2021
- Cuonzo Martin praised his team’s fight against SMU, noting how Mizzou should be able to put up a strong effort against anyone they play.
- Jeff Gordon at the Post-Dispatch ranks Missouri 3rd in St. Louis area college hoops programs behind Illinois and SLU.
