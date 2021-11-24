Wednesday Watch Grid: Game Times and Betting Lines for Week 13

Every Wednesday, Rock M Nation will post game times and channels for the week’s SEC football schedule, including, of course, your Missouri Tigers. We will also include betting lines for the SEC slate as well as some other lines of interest. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

It wasn’t perfect last week, but it was good enough. TCU put up an absolute stinker against Kansas, and I have no idea how they beat Baylor two weeks ago, but that’s besides the point. Oklahoma State covered, for like the 100th time in a row, and the Mizzou-Florida under was smooth sailing right from the kickoff. This is the final week of the regular season and our last chance with a full slate of games, so it’s our chance to finish strong.

Overall Season Record: 17-15-1

Week 12

Here’s the one you care about...

Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - 14.5 O/U 62.5

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

When: Friday, November 26th, 2:30p CST

Channel: CBS

...and here’s the rest of the SEC (all times CST)

Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs -1 O/U 62

Where: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

When: Thursday, November 25th, 6:30p

Channel: ESPN

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators -3 O/U 59

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

When: Saturday, November 27th, 11:00a

Channel: ESPN

Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5 at Auburn Tigers O/U 56

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

When: Saturday, November 27th, 2:30p

Channel: CBS

Vanderbilt Commodores at Tennessee Volunteers -31 O/U 62.5

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

When: Saturday, November 27th, 2:45p

Channel: SEC Network

Texas A&M Aggies -6.5 at LSU Tigers O/U 46

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

When: 6:00p

Channel: ESPN

Clemson Tigers -11.5 at South Carolina Gamecocks O/U 43

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

When: Saturday, November 27th, 6:30p

Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals -3 O/U 57

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

When: Saturday, November 27th, 6:30p

Channel: ESPN2

This Week’s Picks

Ohio State -8.5 @ Michigan

This one is a no-brainer to me. Ohio State is the only team that I think is on Georgia’s level, and they showed just how dangerous they can be last weekend when they thumped MSU. I think Stroud is going to walk into the Big House and carve the Wolverines up with his three headed monster at receiver. It’s worth noting, too, that Ohio Sate has won by double digits the last three times this game has been played in Ann Arbor, and two of those victories were by 29 points. The last time the Buckeyes lost to Michigan was 2011, and I think the Buckeyes will continue their domination.

Mizzou +14.5 @ Arkansas

The Tigers are hot ATS. They’ve covered three straight weeks, and the revamped defense can keep them close in any game they play right now. I think 14.5 is too many points for this game. Both teams may pretend that this isn’t a rivalry, but I can assure Mizzou loves that they own Arkansas as of recent, and Arkansas is tired of losing. I think both teams desperately want to win this game and it will come down to the fourth quarter. I could see Arkansas winning by 14, but I just don’t see them winning by more than 2 scores. I like the Tigers plus the points.

Michigan State +1 vs Penn State

Michigan State needs a rebound in the worst way possible after their performance last week. Being home underdogs might be just the motivation they need. Kenneth Walker will be looking to make one last desperation push for the Heisman, and a big performance in this game could secure his seat in New York. I think Walker balls out, and Mel Tucker gets his boys ready to roll against the Nittany Lions. I like Michigan State to pull out a much needed win here by 7-10 points.