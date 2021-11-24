It’s Thanksgiving Eve! Let’s Say Thank You to Some Mizzou Athletics Greats

Dear Rock M Readers,

On this Thanksgiving Eve, let’s take some time to share what we are grateful for in regards to our favorite Mizzou sports teams. Since it seems like I’ve been assigned Pre and Post-Turkey Day post for two years now (it’s been that long?), I’d like to take this time to think about what we have to be grateful for as University of Missouri sports fans.

In our revenue sports, especially, we’ve been subjected to some major ups and downs this season, and each week seems to bring the call for a new firing from certain segments of the “fan” base. But, nevertheless, Rock M, yours truly, and most of our coaches (RIP Jethro Franklin, I’m sure you were a lovely human being) have persisted, and I’m happy to report that, while I do not wish for the current mediocrity of Mizzou Hoops to continue — it’ll get better, I swear — I’m still a noted Cuonzo Martin apologist, and I am forever thankful to have such a wonderful person leading our young men. Don’t @ me, it’s Thanksgiving.

Now, let’s get to my list, shall we?

Women’s Hoops

First up, I am thankful that while one of our basketball teams is having some trouble (I still love you guys, and you will get back on track), the other one remains undefeated and is kicking some ass. On Tuesday evening, Mizzou Women’s Hoops faced off against Troy (3-1), and is now 5-0 on the young season after a convincing win, 76-63. The Tigers were led in scoring by the two Ha(y)leys, Frank and Troup, each with 20 points. AB had, surprise surprise, a double-double, getting 18 rebounds to go with her 19 points. Mama Dembele also had a strong game, adding 13 points. While not many other Tigers had much of a contribution (Izzy was held scoreless after scoring 18 earlier in the week), the Trojans were no match for the Tigers in the end, as they closed the final 6 minutes of the game on a 17-7 run after closing the gap to just 3. The Missourian’s Nate Marcus has a recap, as does MUTigers.com.

Eli “Millhouse” Drinkwitz

Next up, I am thankful for Eli Drinkwitz, the quote machine. On Tuesday afternoon, he visited with JaxSports Radio, and made me laugh with this little tidbit. Eric Edholm and Spencer Hall approve.

“You know who else made a big comeback and stunned the haters?” pic.twitter.com/Bt3GZnA0wT — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 23, 2021

oh my dear god, he wants me to say "I love you" doesn't he — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 23, 2021

The Thiccer Kicker

I am also thankful, as I am sure Mizzou fans are as well, for The Thiccer Kicker, Harrison Mevis, despite the fact that HE WAS ROBBED by not making the finalists for the Lou Groza Award. According to the site “This year’s finalists were selected by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers.” Well, this panel GOT IT SO WRONG. Did they even watch our guy in action? I think not. The official Twitter for the award was appropriately ratio’d in the replies for their omission.

Mevis is 3/3 from 50+, 8/10 from 40+, 17/19 overall. Hasn’t missed a xtra point. 40/40, cmon now, the OU kicker missed a 20 yarder vs iowa state, do better this is ridiculous. — Jwil (@aactivatedMO) November 23, 2021

Tyler Bae-die

And, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention how grateful we ALL are for Tyler Badie, who is now the Tigers’ FIRST Doak Award finalist. The winner will be announced Dec. 9, and the other finalists for the nation’s best running back are Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Lila Bromberg covered the news for the KC Star.

@showtimeshine5 is the first to be named a Doak Walker Award finalist #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vCsdKaV0Ix — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 23, 2021

On to the Links!

I hope everyone has a lovely Thanksgiving. May your bellies be full and your hearts be even fuller.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

We haven’t seen Shawn Robinson on the field in a bit since he’s been hurt, but this is super cool about his mom. What an honor!

DeSoto girls basketball coach Andrea Robinson reaches a big milestone during unbeaten start for nation’s No. 1 team.

Robinson is also the winningest female Black head coach in UIL history, DeSoto says.



Read: https://t.co/Z54cbGBWEx@SportsDayHS @desotoisdengage @Tabchoops pic.twitter.com/6GK6PPPItD — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) November 22, 2021

Love this from Herbie.

Hoops

Though only in his first year at Mizzou, Green Bay transfer Amari Davis became a member of the 1000 point club after his 14 point performance against Florida State on Monday.

Other Mizzou Sports

You don’t want to miss your last chance to see the VB Tigers in action this season, do you? They face Tennessee this evening at 7pm, airing on the SEC Network. According to MUTigers.com, Mizzou leads Tennessee 10-7 in the all-time series, though the last time the two teams met, Tennessee took both matches. The good news? The Tigers have experienced successes at home, taking six of the seven matches played in Hearnes Center.

You don't want to miss the last chance to see Mizzou Volleyball at home‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Q6N8RL4tii — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 22, 2021

Check out this mini-movie from TigerStyle’s win over Air Force.

And this recap of the Mizzou Invite. WOW.

1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ Personal Records

2️⃣8️⃣ Event Wins

3️⃣ NCAA ‘A’ Cuts

1️⃣ School Record



WHAT AN INVITE‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/LWF5MT2Zlt — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) November 22, 2021

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

I would be remiss AGAIN to not mention former Mizzou Tiger Clayton Echard’s journey on the Bachelorette. Well, you guys, he was sent home on Tuesday evening, but before Michelle kicked him to the curb, producers made it real clear that Clayton is a catch and will be a perfect Bachelor, haha. I will now lay off the Clayton reality tv talk until his season premieres in January.

In perhaps cooler news than the first bulleted point, Sean Weatherspooooooooooon appeared in an NFL commercial for a GMC sponsorship, showing everyone around Atlanta.

Former Falcon linebacker Sean Weatherspoon takes us around town to share his experience playing for the amazing fans of the thriving city of Atlanta, Georgia and inspiring the next generation in the city he now calls home. #AroundTown presented by @GMC. pic.twitter.com/cXiS8HS9oA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2021

I thought this was hilarious and cute. Former Tiger Jordan Clarkson has got himself a REAL fan!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)