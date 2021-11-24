PODCAST: SOUNDING THE ALARMS.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well, there are legitimate reasons to be alarmed, and we are going to discuss most of those reasons in this episode.

Matt and Sam recap the recent games as well as try to figure out what’s to come with this team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! Jumping right in, we are the equivalent of episode one of the HBO series Chernobyl. So, yeah.

01:50 - 09:50 - Recapping recent events.

09:50 - 14:30 - Usage, turnovers, and more…oh my! Who is getting the most? And Kobe is looking pretty good.

14:30 - 29:45 - Where is this team going? Sam and Matt discuss what they would do in Cuonzo’s spot from here on out.

29:45 - 38:33 - Was Cuonzo’s approach in the transfer portal correct for this team?

38:33 - 47:56 - How many guys on the Mizzou roster would have a position on the Florida State roster?

47:56 - 56:50 - Looking ahead at the games to come.

56:50 - 58:18 - Sam and Matt sunshine pump in this segment of the episode as they question just why in the heck Cuonzo didn’t take dang point guard. Don’t worry, it’s brief. We love Cuonzo. He is a great man. This just is not so great.

58:18 - END - Well, Rock M Nation has a jam packed holiday weekend ahead as Mizzou hoops and football both play. Be ready for the loads of content and remember...even when things suck, we still say MIZ-ZOU!

