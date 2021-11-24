 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LOOK: Mizzou Reveals Shirts and Pants for Arkansas Game

Hope you like white pants!

By Nate Edwards

A disclaimer: there needs to be a rule put into place that, during rivalry games, each team wears its home colors/uniform. USC/UCLA does this every year and its the prettiest game you can watch on your TV.

Anyway, Missouri made an attempt at doing this but, given NCAA rules about shirts and pants of visiting teams, they had to pick white somewhere. So they picked pants:

White pants, black shirt, black helmet, Tiger oval. I don’t hate it I don’t think, but the black hat/shirt combined with white pants just always looks super stupid to me.

I do like that they got the dude from Fayetteville to be the model for this week. They’ll also probably trot him out as a gameday captain. Salty!

So, what do you all think?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 0%
    Elite. Wear these forever.
    (0 votes)
  • 52%
    Good. This are pleasing to the eye.
    (22 votes)
  • 21%
    I have no opinion of the shirts and pants the football team wears.
    (9 votes)
  • 16%
    Bad. White means surrendering, my ass isn’t going into any sort of pant that makes my opponent think that I’m quitting
    (7 votes)
  • 9%
    Traaaaaaaaaaaaaaash.
    (4 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2021: Week 13 vs. Arkansas

View all 5 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...