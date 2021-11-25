 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Football Releases Latest Injury Report Before Arkansas Game

Mizzou Links for Thursday, November 25

By Sammy Stava

Happy Thanksgiving, Mizzou Fans!

The Black Friday tradition of the “Battle Line Rivalry, Presented by Shelter Insurance” continues as Mizzou visits No. 25 Arkansas tomorrow afternoon in Fayeteville for the regular season finale, which will be a 2:30 p.m. CST kick-off time on CBS!

With this being a short week, Mizzou Football announced their latest injury report prior to the Arkansas game, and it involves some key contributors on the list.

Four players have been listed as “Questionable”, including cornerback Akayleb Evans (who missed the Florida game), tight end Daniel Parker, Jr. (who caught the game-winning two-point conversion in OT), right tackle Hyrin White, and running back Elijah Young.

Defensive back Ish Burdine, offensive tackle Bobby Lawrence, safety Shawn Robinson, and defensive back Chris Shearin have been officially ruled as “Out”.

Good news on Connor Bazelak, as he is left off the injury report for the first time since right before the Vanderbilt game — so we can assume that he’s 100 percent healthy now.

And in their final home game of the regular season, Mizzou Volleyball won their second SEC match at the Hearnes Center with a five-set comeback win over Tennessee. The Tigers close out their season Friday and Saturday on the road at Texas A&M. It’s been a disappointing year, but hopefully better days are ahead for Joshua Taylor’s club with what should be a great recruiting class coming in.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • Awesome stuff from Gary Pinkel. Way to go, GP!
  • Mizzou Baseball grabs a 2023 commitment from LHP Jacob Malinauskas — an Ontario, Canada native!
