Mizzou Football Releases Latest Injury Report Before Arkansas Game

Happy Thanksgiving, Mizzou Fans!

The Black Friday tradition of the “Battle Line Rivalry, Presented by Shelter Insurance” continues as Mizzou visits No. 25 Arkansas tomorrow afternoon in Fayeteville for the regular season finale, which will be a 2:30 p.m. CST kick-off time on CBS!

With this being a short week, Mizzou Football announced their latest injury report prior to the Arkansas game, and it involves some key contributors on the list.

Four players have been listed as “Questionable”, including cornerback Akayleb Evans (who missed the Florida game), tight end Daniel Parker, Jr. (who caught the game-winning two-point conversion in OT), right tackle Hyrin White, and running back Elijah Young.

Defensive back Ish Burdine, offensive tackle Bobby Lawrence, safety Shawn Robinson, and defensive back Chris Shearin have been officially ruled as “Out”.

Mizzou FB Injury Report for Arkansas:



Questionable: Evans, Parker, White, Young

Out: Burdine, Lawrence, Robinson, Shearin — BOWL ELIGIBLEM NATION (@RockMNation) November 24, 2021

Good news on Connor Bazelak, as he is left off the injury report for the first time since right before the Vanderbilt game — so we can assume that he’s 100 percent healthy now.

And in their final home game of the regular season, Mizzou Volleyball won their second SEC match at the Hearnes Center with a five-set comeback win over Tennessee. The Tigers close out their season Friday and Saturday on the road at Texas A&M. It’s been a disappointing year, but hopefully better days are ahead for Joshua Taylor’s club with what should be a great recruiting class coming in.

Mizzou comes back to win three straight!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/pygGJEfvyt — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) November 25, 2021

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

From Lila Bromberg: Missouri Tigers football rallied around center Mike Maietti to become bowl eligible

Bazelak off Missouri’s injury report for first time in four weeks, writes Calum McAndrew

On the latest Mizzou Sports Podcast with Eric Blum and Chris Kwiecinski, featuring special guest Christina Long: MU Football heads to Arkansas bowl eligible

Awesome stuff from Gary Pinkel. Way to go, GP!

Thanks to our Game Changers, @GPMADE_ recently donated $25,000 to underwrite the children’s playroom, or “THE ZOU,” at Love Columbia.



I enjoyed getting to know and playing with some of the children in the room this week! pic.twitter.com/4WYrou3waR — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) November 24, 2021

Mizzou Baseball grabs a 2023 commitment from LHP Jacob Malinauskas — an Ontario, Canada native!

Congratulations to @JMalinauskas_41 as he has decided to continue his academic and baseball career at @MizzouBaseball!! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cC7fsBmSJT — Between The Lines (@BTLmain) November 24, 2021