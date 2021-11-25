PODCAST: KIND OF RIVALRY WEEK AS MIZZOU LOOKS TO FEAST ON PIG.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Harrison Mevis was CHEATED out of an award for best kicker in college football. A shame! However, Badie is a finalist for the Doak Walker award. Nate and BK discuss the two. a recent recruiting win, and the big game against Arkansas this Friday.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:10: Happy Thanksgiving! We are so thankful for YOU. And a bowl game! But before that, let’s destroy Arkansas.

01:10 - 09:56: Before we get into this week’s game, let’s recap a little bit of the Florida game. Specifically, the quarterback.

09:56 - 18:30: Recruiting talk! Mizzou landed a Rivals top 250 tight end this past week.

18:30 - 23:05: The award we do not speak of snubbed the greatest kicker ever that just so happens to also kick for Mizzou.

23:05 - 27:38: Tyler Badie IS A DOAK WALKER FINALIST BABY.

27:38 - 37:20: Let’s talk about this Arkansas game now.

37:20 - 46:55: How do you evaluate this season?

46:55 - END: Well that is it! Have a great Thanksgiving. We love you.

