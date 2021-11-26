Missouri vs Arkansas football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions, odds

It’s GAME DAY (a day early)!

So this is a College Football gameday post on Friday, for the weekend’s games. We have Mizzou Football today AND Mizzou Basketball, so we’ll be covering both. But this is your CFB Gameday live thread for all things football over the next two days. Regular coverage will commence, and we’ll be hitting both games today. But today is the final regular season college football game for the Missouri Tigers.

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Friday, November 26, 2021

LOCATION: Donald Reynolds Stadium; Fayetteville, AR.

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: CBSSports.com

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 14.5-point underdog to Arkansas, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 62.5.

Nate Edwards: It’s simple: Missouri is undefeated when Tyler Badie runs for more than 100 yards and un-win-feated when Tyler Badie runs for less than 100 yards. So get Tyler Badie 100 yards, please!

I’m not sure that happens, though. Missouri has a five-game winning streak against the Razorbacks and much better Arkansas teams have lost to much worse Missouri teams in the past. But given the strengths that Pittman’s boys have and the obvious limitations of the offense, I’m going to say that Missouri loses but covers, 34-24. Prove me wrong, gents.

Brandon Kiley: I’m with Nate. I just think this Arkansas team will prove to be too much for the Tigers. I like Arkansas to win at home 37-27. I hope they can prove me wrong. It would be one heck of a story for the Tigers to win four of their final five games, including wins against both Florida and Arkansas. A win on Friday likely locks up the fourth best record in the SEC East. I’m guessing Texas would settle for that right about now.

Not bad for one of Missouri’s “down years.”

Josh Matejka: Sure, they have a shot. I’ve seen enough from this Missouri defense to think they could keep the Razorbacks close and know enough about the offensive pieces to think they could keep up. The issue is getting those two units on the same page... and doing it in a hostile environment. I could see this being a one score game into the last few minutes with the Hogs forcing a key turnover to ice things... let’s say 34-28.

If Mizzou does win, I have to think Connor Bazelak will be the reason. Mizzou won’t win this game without a good or at least passable version of Bazelak. Last week’s version won’t cut it. In fact, most of this season’s versions won’t cut it. But it’s in there, and Bazelak could prove a lot of people wrong in his final regular season game of the year.

Jacob Davis (Arkansas Fight): I think containing Tyler Badie will be a task for the Hogs on Friday. If they can do that and keep the passing game by Missouri to a minimum the Razorbacks could pick up the win.

I expect a lethal dose of Dominique Johnson who is wanting to prove himself against a Missouri team that he was committed to for the longest before a flip on National Signing Day. I think he could have a good day against a below average Missouri run defense.

I think Arkansas could win by more than 14 but with this rivalry game heating up it could comes own to the wire.

I’ll go with Arkansas 48-42.