 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Missouri vs Arkansas football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions, odds

College Football game day posting spanning TWO whole days of CFB games.

By Sam Snelling

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s GAME DAY (a day early)!

So this is a College Football gameday post on Friday, for the weekend’s games. We have Mizzou Football today AND Mizzou Basketball, so we’ll be covering both. But this is your CFB Gameday live thread for all things football over the next two days. Regular coverage will commence, and we’ll be hitting both games today. But today is the final regular season college football game for the Missouri Tigers.

Missouri-Arkansas football: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Friday, November 26, 2021

LOCATION: Donald Reynolds Stadium; Fayetteville, AR.

Missouri-Arkansas football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: CBSSports.com

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Arkansas football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 14.5-point underdog to Arkansas, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 62.5.

Nate Edwards: It’s simple: Missouri is undefeated when Tyler Badie runs for more than 100 yards and un-win-feated when Tyler Badie runs for less than 100 yards. So get Tyler Badie 100 yards, please!

I’m not sure that happens, though. Missouri has a five-game winning streak against the Razorbacks and much better Arkansas teams have lost to much worse Missouri teams in the past. But given the strengths that Pittman’s boys have and the obvious limitations of the offense, I’m going to say that Missouri loses but covers, 34-24. Prove me wrong, gents.

Brandon Kiley: I’m with Nate. I just think this Arkansas team will prove to be too much for the Tigers. I like Arkansas to win at home 37-27. I hope they can prove me wrong. It would be one heck of a story for the Tigers to win four of their final five games, including wins against both Florida and Arkansas. A win on Friday likely locks up the fourth best record in the SEC East. I’m guessing Texas would settle for that right about now.

Not bad for one of Missouri’s “down years.”

Josh Matejka: Sure, they have a shot. I’ve seen enough from this Missouri defense to think they could keep the Razorbacks close and know enough about the offensive pieces to think they could keep up. The issue is getting those two units on the same page... and doing it in a hostile environment. I could see this being a one score game into the last few minutes with the Hogs forcing a key turnover to ice things... let’s say 34-28.

If Mizzou does win, I have to think Connor Bazelak will be the reason. Mizzou won’t win this game without a good or at least passable version of Bazelak. Last week’s version won’t cut it. In fact, most of this season’s versions won’t cut it. But it’s in there, and Bazelak could prove a lot of people wrong in his final regular season game of the year.

Jacob Davis (Arkansas Fight): I think containing Tyler Badie will be a task for the Hogs on Friday. If they can do that and keep the passing game by Missouri to a minimum the Razorbacks could pick up the win.

I expect a lethal dose of Dominique Johnson who is wanting to prove himself against a Missouri team that he was committed to for the longest before a flip on National Signing Day. I think he could have a good day against a below average Missouri run defense.

I think Arkansas could win by more than 14 but with this rivalry game heating up it could comes own to the wire.

I’ll go with Arkansas 48-42.

Other Games to Watch

Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
Friday -
11:00 AM Boise State 3 San Diego State (21) 44.5 CBS
12:30 PM Iowa (16) Nebraska 1 41 BTN
2:30 PM Cincinnati (4) 14 East Carolina 57 ABC
3:00 PM Colorado Utah (19) 24 51.5 FOX
6:00 PM North Carolina NC State (20) 6.5 62.5 ESPN
Saturday
11:00 AM Georgia (1) 35 Georgia Tech 54.5 ABC
11:00 AM Ohio State (2) 8 Michigan (5) 64.5 FOX
11:00 AM Texas Tech Baylor (8) 14 52 FS1
11:00 AM Wake Forest (18) 5.5 Boston College 64 ESPN2
11:00 AM Houston (24) 32 Uconn 53.5 CBSSN
11:00 AM Florida State Florida 3 59 ESPN
1:00 PM UTSA (22) 10.5 North Texas 59.5 ESPN+
2:30 PM Alabama (3) 19.5 Auburn 57 CBS
2:30 PM Oregon State Oregon (11) 7 61 ESPN
2:30 PM Penn State 2 Michigan State (12) 52 ABC
2:45 PM Vanderbilt Tennessee 31 63.5 SECN
3:00 PM Wisconsin (14) 7 Minnesota 39 FOX
6:00 PM Texas A&M (15) LSU ESPN
6:30 PM Oklahoma (10) Oklahoma State (7) 4.5 49.5 ABC
6:30 PM Pittsburgh (17) 13 Syracuse 58.5 ACCN
6:30 PM Clemson (23) 11.5 South Carolina 43 SECN
6:30 PM Kentucky Louisville 3 57 ESPN2
7:00 PM Notre Dame (6) 20.5 Stanford 53.5 NBC
9:30 PM BYU (13) 7 USC 64.5 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2021: Week 13 vs. Arkansas

View all 9 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...