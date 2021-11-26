Big Day for Mizzou Sports

WHAT A DAY FOR MISSOURI TIGERS FANS!

Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and was able to spend some quality time stuffing your faces with family and/or friends. And now that Black Friday is here, I hope you’re ready to spend your day rooting for the Missouri Tigers. It’s a big day for revenue sports, and it kicks off with Football facing Arkansas in Fayetteville, and finishes with Hoops facing Wichita State at home. WHAT A DAY. Since I’ll be working the Black Friday retail hellscape, I’ll likely miss out on following the football game, but am so excited to settle in for some Tiger Hoops at Mizzou Arena tonight.

Let’s see what the local media had to say about today’s games.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter provided five things to watch for as the Tigers take on the Hogs this afternoon in the Battle Line “Rivalry.” As with anything from Matter, it’s well worth a read. Here’s what he had to say in regards to former Mizzou coach, Barry Odom:

The Tigers got the best of Odom’s defense last year in Columbia, shredding the Hogs for 653 yards of offense, still the most under Drinkwitz in 20 games against FBS opponents. This year, Odom’s defense doesn’t generate many sacks or turnovers by SEC standards, but Arkansas is among the league’s best on third downs and inside the red zone. Nobody knows Mizzou’s offensive talent better than Odom — he signed Bazelak plus the teams’ top rusher (Tyler Badie) and receiver (Tauskie Dove) — but knowing them isn’t the same as stopping them. Odom favors a 3-2-6 defensive package that drops eight defenders into coverage but can be exposed by a strong running game.

Lila Bromberg previewed the basketball game for the KC Star, writing that Friday figures to be a defensive matchup between two teams that are struggling offensively. Her prediction? A Tiger win. LOVE TO SEE IT.

Wichita State has been the better defensive team so far though and the Shockers also boast a future NBA talent in Tyson Etienne. The Shockers have been great defensively but are shooting 38.5% from the field. KenPom ranks Wichita State No. 65 (as of Thursday morning).

Speaking of Thanksgiving dishes… pic.twitter.com/S6Vx5o4gXN — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 26, 2021

