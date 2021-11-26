Game Thread: The Battle Line

Missouri 9 | Arkansas 24
3Q | 2:03
First Quarter Notes
- Bazelak missed a wide-open Boo Smith for a touchdown, Tigers are forced to punt on their first drive.
- KJ Jefferson busts through the Tigers line for a 49-yard gain.
- A Blaze Alldredge on third down in the red zone forces Arkansas to opt for a Cam Little field goal.
- Bazelak and Badie combined to pick up a couple of first downs, but penalties halt the drive around midfield.
- Tigers force a punt, mount yet another promising drive, yet are stopped again, this time on a 4th and 5.
Second Quarter Notes
- An Arkansas fumble allowed Missouri to be set up nicely in Razorback territory, and Harrison Mevis hit a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.
- After a couple of defensive stops, Treylon Burks catches a 43-yard pass that sets the Razorbacks up inside the Mizzou 10-yard line. Arkansas would punch it in to make it 10-3.
- Keke Chism reels in a one-handed grab down the sideline to convert a 3rd and 6 and keep Arkansas from taking all momentum.
- A Tyler Badie facemask penalty becomes just the next foul to halt a Tiger drive, but Harrison Mevis hits a 49-yard field goal to cut the Razorback lead to 4.
- Run defense continues to bottle up the vaunted Hog rushing attack. Have only allowed 77 yards on the ground.
- Another holding call brings the ensuing Missouri drive back, and the Tigers punt.
Third Quarter Notes
- Both teams punt to start the half.
- A 55-yard pass from Jefferson to De’Vion Warren set up another Arkansas touchdown, extending the Razorback lead to 17-6. Explosive plays continue to be a killer for Mizzou.
- Tyler Badie slips on a third down screen pass that would’ve been a big gain, forcing Sean Koetting to punt again.
- Razorbacks get a solid punt return to take over near midfield.
- KJ Jefferson finds Traylon Burks 1-on-1 outside for a 52-yard score to widen the gap in this game.
- Missouri drove down the field, but the theme of the game continued. The Tigers could not convert in scoring position, and Mevis hit another field goal.
Pregame Updates
Watch: #Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Barry Odom catching up before today's rivalry game⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MwjEuZFSn1— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 26, 2021
Mizzou injury report vs. Arkansas— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 24, 2021
Questionable: CB Akayleb Evans, TE Daniel Parker Jr, RT Hyrin White, RB Elijah Young
Out: DB Ish Burdine, OT Bobby Lawrence, S Shawn Robinson, DB Chris Shearin
