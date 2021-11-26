 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: The Battle Line

Mizzou looks to keep their winning streak going in Fayetteville.

By Parker Gillam

Missouri 9 | Arkansas 24

3Q | 2:03

First Quarter Notes

  • Bazelak missed a wide-open Boo Smith for a touchdown, Tigers are forced to punt on their first drive.
  • KJ Jefferson busts through the Tigers line for a 49-yard gain.
  • A Blaze Alldredge on third down in the red zone forces Arkansas to opt for a Cam Little field goal.
  • Bazelak and Badie combined to pick up a couple of first downs, but penalties halt the drive around midfield.
  • Tigers force a punt, mount yet another promising drive, yet are stopped again, this time on a 4th and 5.

Second Quarter Notes

  • An Arkansas fumble allowed Missouri to be set up nicely in Razorback territory, and Harrison Mevis hit a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.
  • After a couple of defensive stops, Treylon Burks catches a 43-yard pass that sets the Razorbacks up inside the Mizzou 10-yard line. Arkansas would punch it in to make it 10-3.
  • Keke Chism reels in a one-handed grab down the sideline to convert a 3rd and 6 and keep Arkansas from taking all momentum.
  • A Tyler Badie facemask penalty becomes just the next foul to halt a Tiger drive, but Harrison Mevis hits a 49-yard field goal to cut the Razorback lead to 4.
  • Run defense continues to bottle up the vaunted Hog rushing attack. Have only allowed 77 yards on the ground.
  • Another holding call brings the ensuing Missouri drive back, and the Tigers punt.

Third Quarter Notes

  • Both teams punt to start the half.
  • A 55-yard pass from Jefferson to De’Vion Warren set up another Arkansas touchdown, extending the Razorback lead to 17-6. Explosive plays continue to be a killer for Mizzou.
  • Tyler Badie slips on a third down screen pass that would’ve been a big gain, forcing Sean Koetting to punt again.
  • Razorbacks get a solid punt return to take over near midfield.
  • KJ Jefferson finds Traylon Burks 1-on-1 outside for a 52-yard score to widen the gap in this game.
  • Missouri drove down the field, but the theme of the game continued. The Tigers could not convert in scoring position, and Mevis hit another field goal.

Pregame Updates

TIME: 2:30 CT

DATE: Friday, November 26, 2021

LOCATION: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Missouri-Arkansas football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: Watch ESPN

Missouri-Arkansas Football: Betting odds, predictions

Mizzou comes in as +14.5 underdogs against Arkansas according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

