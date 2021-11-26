 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Wichita State vs. Missouri

New, 5 comments

The Tigers return to Columbia looking to take down their neighbors from Wichita

By Parker Gillam

After a split in Jacksonville, the Tigers look to pick up a quality win at home against Wichita State.

Missouri 16 | Wichita State 18

1st Half | 7:37

First Half Notes

  • Wichita State starts out hot from the perimeter with a couple of threes while Mizzou scraps out layups down low.
  • Offensive struggles continue for the Tigers, and Tyson Etienne having a hot start does not bode well for the Tigers.
  • Kobe Brown and Amari Davis got the offense going, as Mizzou made three in a row.
  • Smaller lineup working wonders for Mizzou, everyone becomes a threat.
  • Mizzou fas forced 6 turnovers in the half.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Shockers (4-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +2.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. How many Tigers will score in double figures?
  2. What would be your desired starting 5?
  3. Will the Tigers cover?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...