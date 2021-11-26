Game Thread: Wichita State vs. Missouri

After a split in Jacksonville, the Tigers look to pick up a quality win at home against Wichita State.

Missouri 16 | Wichita State 18

1st Half | 7:37

First Half Notes

Wichita State starts out hot from the perimeter with a couple of threes while Mizzou scraps out layups down low.

Offensive struggles continue for the Tigers, and Tyson Etienne having a hot start does not bode well for the Tigers.

Kobe Brown and Amari Davis got the offense going, as Mizzou made three in a row.

Smaller lineup working wonders for Mizzou, everyone becomes a threat.

Mizzou fas forced 6 turnovers in the half.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Shockers (4-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +2.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!