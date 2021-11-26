Game Thread: Wichita State vs. Missouri

After a split in Jacksonville, the Tigers look to pick up a quality win at home against Wichita State.
Missouri 16 | Wichita State 18
1st Half | 7:37
First Half Notes
- Wichita State starts out hot from the perimeter with a couple of threes while Mizzou scraps out layups down low.
- Offensive struggles continue for the Tigers, and Tyson Etienne having a hot start does not bode well for the Tigers.
- Kobe Brown and Amari Davis got the offense going, as Mizzou made three in a row.
- Smaller lineup working wonders for Mizzou, everyone becomes a threat.
- Mizzou fas forced 6 turnovers in the half.
Second Half Notes
8 p.m. CT
Mizzou Arena
SEC Network
The Details
Opponent: Shockers (4-1)
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +2.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
