MV3: Tyler Badie leads the way in Mizzou’s season finale

1. Tyler Badie

What’s there left to say? Tyler Badie, the change-of-pace running back whose ability to carry the load was questioned in the offseason, is now Mizzou’s single-season rushing yards record holder. He did it with both efficiency and bruising strength, carrying the rock 41 times to the tune of 219 yards. That’s impressive enough without accounting for the fact that Missouri’s offense was helpless to do anything else. But even as they stacked the box, Badie continued to run through the Razorback defense.

Badie says he wants to play in Mizzou’s upcoming bowl, and we certainly wouldn’t begrudge the chance to see him play in black and gold again. But he did appear hurt at times on Friday, and his future is bright in the NFL. So if this is the last time, Mr. Badie, thanks for an incredibly special season. It wasn’t always super fun on the scoresheet, but it was always an honor watching you dominate.

2. Harrison Mevis

Mevis “recovered” from last week’s miss by going 3 for 3, including a 49-yard bomb that would’ve been good from 60. He won’t take home the Lou Groza this season, but to quote Coach Herman Boone: “You’re Lou Groza in my book.” (I think that’s the quote at least, no one fact check me please.)

3. Blaze Alldredge

His unit struggled in the second half, mostly because the offense kept putting them on the field. But Blaze Alldredge’s midseason turnaround came to full fruition in the season finale as Alldredge totaled 11 solo tackles, including four for a loss, 1.5 sacks and another QB hurry. It’s a shame Alldredge’s time in Columbia coincided with a change of scheme and ensuing adjustment period, but his talent has been on full display for the past month. He’ll have one more shot to show it off in whatever bowl game Missouri gets.

How about you? Do you think anyone else was worthy of mentioning after Mizzou’s Battle Line loss? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter at @RockMNation.