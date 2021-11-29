AP Top 25 Week 14: Onto Championship Weekend After a Thrilling Rivalry Saturday

Rivalry weekend in College Football always seems to deliver, and it did once again on Saturday.

Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 for the first time in eight seasons, Alabama survived Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes (which was the first OT game in Iron Bowl history), and Oklahoma State edged Oklahoma 37-33 in a Bedlam thriller.

With the regular season over, there are only two undefeated teams remaining, Georgia and Cincinnati, after North Texas pulled off the upset over No. 22 UTSA (hey, that kind of helps Mizzou’s strength of schedule).

After Missouri lost to Arkansas for the first time in six seasons, the Razorbacks jumped two spots to No. 23 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Elsewhere in the SEC, LSU stunned Texas A&M, winning 24-20 in the final seconds in Ed Orgeron’s finale.

The SEC leads the way with six teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25 poll:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Alabama (11-1) Oklahoma State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan State (10-2) BYU (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) Utah (9-3) Iowa (10-2) Houston (11-1) Pittsburgh (10-2) Wake Forest (10-2) San Diego State (11-1) Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) NC State (9-3) Clemson (9-3) Arkansas (8-4) Texas A&M (8-4) Kentucky (9-3)

In: Kentucky, Clemson

Out: Wisconsin, UTSA

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

Conference Breakdown:

SEC: 6

Big Ten: 4

ACC: 4

Big 12: 3

PAC-12: 2

American Athletic: 2 (Cincinnati, Houston)

Independents: 2 (BYU, Notre Dame)

Moutain West: 1 (San Diego State)

Sun Belt: 1 (Louisana-Lafayette)

College Football Playoff Rankings from last Tuesday (new rankings tomorrow night)

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati

Top 25 match ups for Championship Weekend

PAC-12 Championship Game: No. 10 Oregon vs No. 14 Utah — 7:00 p.m. CST on Friday night in Vegas (ABC)

Big 12 Championship Game: No. 9 Baylor vs No. 5 Oklahoma State — 11:00 a.m. CST in Arlington (ABC)

SEC Championship Game: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Alabama — 3:00 p.m. CST in Atlanta (CBS)

AAC Championship Game: No. 16 Houston at No. 3 Cincinnati — 3:00 p.m. CST (ABC)

ACC Championship Game: No. 17 Pittsburgh vs No. 18 Wake Forest — 7:00 p.m. CST in Charlotte (ABC)

Big Ten Championship Game: No. 15 Iowa vs No. 2 Michigan — 7:00 p.m. CST in Indianapolis (FOX)