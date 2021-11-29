Mizzou Women win seventh in a row to stay perfect in new season

We’re a basketball school again!

Hey, Mizzou basketball fans. Yeah you, the one who can’t stomach the thought of watching the Tigers after their disappointing 3-3 start. We’ve got good news for you! There’s another team on campus, one that’s really good and really fun to watch!

Robin Pingeton’s Tigers have quietly rocketed to a 7-0 start, winning five of their past six by 16 or more points. That includes a dominant road win over SLU and two straight wins at neutral venues, including yesterday’s 88-67 win over Lehigh.

The official dispatch from Sunday’s blowout over Lehigh highlights a number of impressive achievements, including Lauren Hanson’s scoring explosion:

Lauren Hansen’s 34 points are the most by a Tigers since Sophie Cunningham had 35 against Florida Gulf Coast (3/17/18). Hansen had not scored more that 19 points since transferring to Mizzou from Auburn. Her previous career high of 24 happened during the 2019-20 season at Auburn. Over the second and third quarters, Hansen shot 10-for-10 from the floor, 7-for-7 from three while scoring 27 points. Hayley Frank dropped 16 points on only 6-of-9 shooting and added six rebounds. Aijha Blackwell finished in double-figures for the third-straight game with 14 points and seven rebounds. Haley Troup dished out a career-high seven assists in the contest. Hayley Frank was named the Christmas City Classic’s Most Valuable Player while Lauren Hansen earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

At the Columbia Tribune, Chris Kwiecinski wrote about the surging Tigers, who are being helped along by a few role players making massive contributions.

[Sophomore Mama] Dembele isn’t putting up 10 to 15 points per game, nor has she put up gaudy stats in other categories, but she’s displaying a high basketball IQ that’s led to opportune plays. The sophomore guard from Manlleu, Spain, currently leads the team with 13 steals and is second on the team with 26 assists. “She’s starting to understand strengths and weaknesses in her game and other people’s games,” Pingeton said of Dembele. “She’s just really coachable. I think she feels so much more comfortable this year.”

Also called out in the article: freshman Izzy Higginbottom, who’s providing some scoring punch, and sophomore Sara Rose-Smith, a “rangy” rebounder who’s serving as additional help on the glass.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Some incredibly surprising and bummer news dropped late on Sunday evening, so late that it almost got left out.

#Mizzou tight end Daniel Parker Jr. has informed the staff that he plans to enter the transfer portal, per a source. The fourth-year tight end has one season of eligibility remaining — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) November 29, 2021

This won’t be a space for speculation, but it’s hard to fathom why this is the case. Parker was one of the leaders of the team and made arguably the biggest play of the season against Florida. It’s a shame to see him go, but thanks for the memories DPJ. We’ll miss you.

SEC: It just means more... for Lincoln Riley to be scared of.

I’ve heard multiple times that Lincoln Riley was not a fan of Oklahoma going to the SEC. That is the reason he is leaving Oklahoma for USC. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 28, 2021

It’s hard to match the Mizzou precedent; that is, winning your division two out of the first three years.

Our preview will be out later this morning, but the official MU Athletics website put out a primer on Paul Quinn College, the NAIA HBCU visiting Mizzou on Monday evening.