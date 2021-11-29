PODCAST: Tyler Badie is a legendary Mizzou Tiger.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou lost their “rivalry” game and look ahead to a bowl game. The same questions remained after this game regarding the quarterback play as Tyler Badie continued to run his way into the the top of Missouri Football record books.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 10:45: Well, we lost so why not start off with the BAD. Connor Bazelak. Some defensive issues. But, yeah, mostly Connor Bazelak.

10:45 - 13:26: Talking about that QB depth and what it looks like heading into next year.

13:26 - 24:42: Tyler Badie IS AMAZING.

24:42 - 29:00: Well, as much as we may have thought otherwise, it is BOWL SZN. What a journey it has been to get here.

29:00 - 33:20: Disappointments from the year.

33:20 - 37:25: Looking into the future of this roster.

37:25 - 39:57: A brief preview of this next season.

39:57 - END: Hey, that is it! MIZ!

