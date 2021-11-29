UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2021-2022

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them.
November 28th, 2021
Daniel Parker, Jr.
Position: Tight End
Hometown: Kansas City, MO
Class: Senior
Eligibility: One year
Landing Spot: unknown
November 29th
Chris Shearin
Position: Defensive Back
Hometown: Suffolk, VA
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Three years
Landing Spot: unknown
Messiah Swinson
Position: Tight End
Hometown: Glen Head, NY
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Eligibility: Two years
Landing Spot: unknown
Ish Burdine
Position: Defensive Back
Hometown: Slidell, LA
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Three years
Landing Spot: unknown
Loading comments...