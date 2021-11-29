UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2021-2022

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them.

November 28th, 2021

Daniel Parker, Jr.

Position: Tight End

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

Class: Senior

Eligibility: One year

Landing Spot: unknown

November 29th

Chris Shearin

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Suffolk, VA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three years

Landing Spot: unknown

Messiah Swinson

Position: Tight End

Hometown: Glen Head, NY

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Two years

Landing Spot: unknown

Ish Burdine

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Slidell, LA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three years

Landing Spot: unknown