UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2021-2022

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away

By Nate Edwards
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them.

November 28th, 2021

NCAA Football: Missouri at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Parker, Jr.

Position: Tight End

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

Class: Senior

Eligibility: One year

Landing Spot: unknown

November 29th

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 North Texas at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Shearin

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Suffolk, VA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three years

Landing Spot: unknown

NCAA Football: North Texas at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Messiah Swinson

Position: Tight End

Hometown: Glen Head, NY

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Two years

Landing Spot: unknown

NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ish Burdine

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown: Slidell, LA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three years

Landing Spot: unknown

