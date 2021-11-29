MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Paul Quinn College

After a tough loss to Wichita State on Friday, Missouri is back in action on Monday night against Paul Quinn College. The NAIA school from Dallas shouldn’t pose all that much of a threat, but this game could be a great chance for some of the younger guys on this Tigers team to get their first extended looks in black and gold.

Second Half Notes

Surprised to have see no Jordan Wilmore today, I’m curious as to why?

5 for 7 to start the second half is much better.

DaJuan Gordon has taken 12 shots, and yes he has 14 points, but you’ve got to think Kobe should be getting the most shots almost every game.

16 points for Paul Quinn in the first six minutes seems like something concerning.

Paul Quinn outscoring Missouri in the second half is definitely unexpected, but they’ve manage to keep themselves in this game, to the point where the freshman might not get to play too much.

The freshmam seem like they should get a good run in this last 4-5 minutes of the game, but still no Wilmore.

The end to the first half looked very promising, but this second half has just proved what we already knew about Missouri, they’re inconsistent and can’t put it together for 40 minutes.

Kobe Brown is flirting with a 20 rebound game, wow.

And he got it.

First Half Notes

This start just seems mediocre, there seems no effort from Mizzou to establish that they are the dominant team in this one.

Against a team like this you just need to get out in transition and get to the hoop. Right now the Tigers are settling for too many jumpers.

Starting 3-9 vs Paul Quinn is just unacceptable.

A four minute scoring drought against Paul Quinn is just not something I thought that we would be having to discuss right now. Wow.

I didn’t think the Mizzou shooting could get worse, but they’re officially being outshot by an NAIA

Javon Pickett is getting in Braggin Rights form a little early with those back to back threes.

Paul Quinn is getting to the hoop way too easily.

Kobe Brown has 13 rebounds in the first 18 minutes of this game, wow.

Would love to see Brookshire get into the score sheet. He was a great shooter in high school, but he just can’t seem to get his stroke in CoMo.



>>>LINK TO THE PAUL QUINN PREVIEW HERE<<<

The Details

Opponent: Paul Quinn Tigers (3-3 including NCAA exhibitions)

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? No spread

Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!