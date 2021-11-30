 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Transfer Portal Madness 2021 begins in earnest

New, 49 comments

Mizzou Links for November 30, 2021.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Transfer Portal SZN 2: Electric Boogaloo

The rest of the college football world is losing its mind and trading coaches, but the next portion of the offseason — the transfer portion — is already upon as at Mizzou. Just three days after the Black Friday loss to Arkansas, Mizzou lost four players to the transfer portal, including senior and fan favorite Daniel Parker, Jr. Here’s the announcement for each.

We’ll have a running post documenting these announcements (including those coming to Missouri!) published on our home page. Check back periodically to see if you missed anything!

Somewhat cryptically, defensive lineman Realus George offered up his own take on college transfers which I’m sure echoes the sentiments of many fans of schools like Missouri.

Even though Mizzou is losing (at least) four players from the roster, incoming transfers should feel confident that Mizzou can help develop them into impact SEC players. If you need proof, check Pro Football Focus.

Are we #OLineU now? No? OK, I’ll stop talking.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Cash-ius Robertson out here doing $$$ things for Team Canada.
  • SEC Media Days for softball are starting today, and Larissa Anderson is going to be a guest on the Out of the Box podcast. Bookmark it for your podcast listening free time!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...