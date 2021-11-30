Transfer Portal Madness 2021 begins in earnest

Transfer Portal SZN 2: Electric Boogaloo
The rest of the college football world is losing its mind and trading coaches, but the next portion of the offseason — the transfer portion — is already upon as at Mizzou. Just three days after the Black Friday loss to Arkansas, Mizzou lost four players to the transfer portal, including senior and fan favorite Daniel Parker, Jr. Here’s the announcement for each.
We’ll have a running post documenting these announcements (including those coming to Missouri!) published on our home page. Check back periodically to see if you missed anything!
Somewhat cryptically, defensive lineman Realus George offered up his own take on college transfers which I’m sure echoes the sentiments of many fans of schools like Missouri.
Stop signing/committing to colleges for the NAME and not the FIT!!!!— Realus (@RealusGeorgeJr) November 29, 2021
Even though Mizzou is losing (at least) four players from the roster, incoming transfers should feel confident that Mizzou can help develop them into impact SEC players. If you need proof, check Pro Football Focus.
6️⃣ Tigers picking up some love ⚫ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/j6sNfNEyJZ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 29, 2021
Are we #OLineU now? No? OK, I’ll stop talking.
- Mizzou is back in the win column after sailing to a 91-59 win over Paul Quinn College. Kobe Brown pulled down 23 rebounds, and four different Tigers scored in double figures.
- In case you hadn’t heard, Max Scherzer is much, much richer than he was at this time yesterday. Who wants to send the email asking for a new baseball field?
- The bad news is confirmed: Michael Porter Jr. needs another back surgery, likely putting his season in jeopardy. It’s a brutal blow for MPJ a few months after signing a massive contract with the Nuggets. Here’s to hoping that full recovery goes smoothly.
- Bowl projections, we love ‘em! Brett McMurphy at the Action Network has Missouri headed to the Liberty Bowl to take on Texas Tech, Sports Illustrated also has the Tigers in the Liberty Bowl only against West Virginia, Jerry Palm has Mizzou taking on Eastern Michigan in the QuickLane Bowl, and Saturday Down South predicts the First Responder Bowl against Tulsa.
- It won’t surprise you to learn that Tyler Badie graded out well in Mizzou’s season finale according to PFF.
- Kris Abrams-Draine took some time to flex on Twitter yesterday, which is 100 percent reasonable considering the season he had
Trust the process https://t.co/KEo4HoLhxG— Kris Abrams-Draine (@KD1ERA) November 29, 2021
- Cash-ius Robertson out here doing $$$ things for Team Canada.
Kassius Robertson made a tough job for The Bahamas even tougher with this @TISSOT Buzzer Beater on HT! #WinForCanada #FIBAWC | #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/VHPKktMVTD— FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) November 29, 2021
- SEC Media Days for softball are starting today, and Larissa Anderson is going to be a guest on the Out of the Box podcast. Bookmark it for your podcast listening free time!
