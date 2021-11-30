Transfer Portal Madness 2021 begins in earnest

Transfer Portal SZN 2: Electric Boogaloo

The rest of the college football world is losing its mind and trading coaches, but the next portion of the offseason — the transfer portion — is already upon as at Mizzou. Just three days after the Black Friday loss to Arkansas, Mizzou lost four players to the transfer portal, including senior and fan favorite Daniel Parker, Jr. Here’s the announcement for each.

We’ll have a running post documenting these announcements (including those coming to Missouri!) published on our home page. Check back periodically to see if you missed anything!

Somewhat cryptically, defensive lineman Realus George offered up his own take on college transfers which I’m sure echoes the sentiments of many fans of schools like Missouri.

Stop signing/committing to colleges for the NAME and not the FIT!!!! — Realus (@RealusGeorgeJr) November 29, 2021

Even though Mizzou is losing (at least) four players from the roster, incoming transfers should feel confident that Mizzou can help develop them into impact SEC players. If you need proof, check Pro Football Focus.

Are we #OLineU now? No? OK, I’ll stop talking.

Cash-ius Robertson out here doing $$$ things for Team Canada.

Kassius Robertson made a tough job for The Bahamas even tougher with this @TISSOT Buzzer Beater on HT! #WinForCanada #FIBAWC | #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/VHPKktMVTD — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) November 29, 2021